APIA Announces Major Partnership With New Zealand's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand

AUCKLAND, 23 January 2025 — The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) is thrilled to announce a landmark sponsorship agreement with Harcourts Property Ventures and Harcourts Reforma, marking a significant milestone in the organisation's commitment to supporting property investors across New Zealand.

"This partnership couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the property investment community," says Sarina Gibbon, General Manager of APIA. "With lending conditions, market dynamics, and regulatory environments now more favourable for investors, our collaboration with Harcourts – voted New Zealand's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand for twelve consecutive years – will elevate APIA's ability to serve our members with unparalleled resources and expertise."

The partnership will introduce an extensive suite of new benefits for APIA members, including hands-on workshops, regular industry updates, and exclusive offers across buying, selling, and property management services. These initiatives are designed to equip investors with powerful tools and insights to navigate the property market successfully.

"This alliance will transform APIA's competitive position in the market and enhance our ability to support property investors throughout their investment journey," Gibbon adds. "By combining APIA's educational expertise with Harcourts' trusted industry leadership, we're creating a powerhouse of resources that will pave the way for investment success. We're particularly excited to offer our members access to enhanced workflows, advocacy support, and strategic guidance that will help them make informed investment decisions in today's dynamic market."

The collaboration will roll out several initiatives in the coming months, demonstrating both organisations' commitment to fostering successful property investment outcomes for New Zealanders.

About Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA)

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) is a leading advocacy group representing the interests of property investors throughout Auckland. Committed to promoting education, advocacy, and networking opportunities, APIA actively shapes policies impacting the property investment landscape. APIA strives to cultivate a supportive environment for property investors while advocating for policies that uphold the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants.

