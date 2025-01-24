ASC Recognises Responsible Seafood Farming Leaders In First-Ever Nordic Awards

Göteberg, Sweden - 23 January 2025

The inaugural Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Nordic Awards were presented during the Nordic Seafood Summit in Göteborg, Sweden, on 22 January. These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of ASC certified partners in the Nordic region who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in responsible aquaculture while working towards a sustainable seafood industry.

Recognising Excellence in Seafood Farming

The ASC Nordic Awards highlight the remarkable achievements of ASC partners across three categories: Producer of the Year; Retailer of the Year; and Newcomer of the Year.

The Producer of the Year award went to Cermaq for its innovative iFarm project, while IKEA picked up the Retailer of the Year award for its exclusive commitment to sell ASC certified salmon. Nordic Trout Sverige was awarded ASC Newcomer of the Year for the first ASC certified farm in Sweden.

Laetitia Rosing, Regional Manager of ASC Nordics, explains the purpose of the awards; “The ASC Nordic Awards are our way of recognising the outstanding work and initiatives undertaken by our partners across the Nordics over the past year. The award categories reflect the diversity of our stakeholders, from producers to suppliers and retailers, showcasing the entire value chain in action.

“2024 was a remarkable year of growth for the Nordic market. New producers have joined the programme and existing producers have expanded their participation by certifying additional farms. Collectively, these farms have produced an impressive 801,000 metric tonnes of ASC certified seafood. Additionally, we have seen a 25% growth in the uptake of ASC-labelled products in stores across the Nordics.

“These achievements provide plenty of reasons to celebrate with the ASC Nordic Awards. They not only honour the winners, but also recognise the entire industry for its contributions to driving change and improving responsible farming of seafood.”

Currently, 2.5 million metric tonnes of salmon is produced globally. Norway produces around half of this volume, with around 40% ASC certified.

ASC CEO Chris Ninnes congratulated the winners and their efforts. "Each of the winners and nominees of the ASC Nordic Awards has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing responsible seafood farming practices in the Nordic region. Their dedication not only helps to protect our oceans and ecosystems but also sets an inspiring example for others in the industry.

“Sustainable seafood is critical for the future of global food security as it plays a vital role in feeding a growing population while ensuring the health of our planet. It also provides important livelihoods for many, often in locations where alternatives are limited.

“The growth we’ve seen in ASC certification and labelled products in this market is a testament to the hard work and innovation of all our partners. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for your invaluable contributions to a more sustainable future.”

Producer of the Year

The ASC Nordic Producer of the Year award recognises producers demonstrating excellence in sustainability and innovation. The nominees for 2024 were:

Bremnes Seashore: For achieving 100% ASC certification across all facilities in 2024.

For achieving 100% ASC certification across all facilities in 2024. Firda Seafood Group: For certifying eight additional facilities in 2024, ensuring all operational sites are now ASC certified.

For certifying eight additional facilities in 2024, ensuring all operational sites are now ASC certified. Cermaq: For its innovative iFarm project, which enhances fish health and welfare while reducing environmental impact.

Winner: Cermaq

Cermaq was awarded ASC Producer of the Year 2024 for its innovative iFarm project.

The iFarm project leverages artificial intelligence to recognise individual fish in a pen and provide each with a health record and personalised care. iFarm enables early detection of lice, counting them while they are still small and unable to reproduce. Infected fish can be separated from the rest and treated individually, reducing risks such as escapes associated with group treatments. The technology also allows early detection of sick or weak fish, preventing the spread of disease and optimising feed usage to minimise environmental impact.

Cermaq is committed to sustainability, fish welfare, and profitability, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030, with challenges primarily focused on feed production and salmon transportation. These initiatives align closely with the ASC mission of promoting global aquaculture improvement.

Kristin Hurum, Director of Sustainability, Quality, and HR at Cermaq Norway said, “We are very proud to receive this recognition from ASC. We continuously work on solutions to improve fish welfare and enhance sustainability in our production, with ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The iFarm technology, developed in close collaboration with our partner BioSort, represents an important step toward creating more sustainable aquaculture with better fish welfare and environmental adaptation."

Retailer of the Year

The ASC Nordic Retailer of the Year award celebrates retailers who champion ASC certified seafood and drive consumer awareness. The 2024 nominees were:

IKEA: For committing early to exclusively selling ASC certified salmon and ensuring traceability certification for IKEA Restaurants.

For committing early to exclusively selling ASC certified salmon and ensuring traceability certification for IKEA Restaurants. Axfood Sverige: A leading Swedish retailer distinguished by its ambitious goals for sustainable seafood.

A leading Swedish retailer distinguished by its ambitious goals for sustainable seafood. Rema 1000 Denmark: Ensuring 100% of its fresh salmon is ASC certified, with an extensive range of ASC-labelled products.

Winner: IKEA

For the early commitment to selling only ASC certified salmon and ensuring Chain of Custody certification for IKEA Restaurants, IKEA Food has been central in offering responsibly produced seafood to customers worldwide.

Karin van Oost, Sustainability Leader Food, Inter IKEA Group, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition for our commitment to sustainably sourced seafood. This award reaffirms our dedication to preserving our oceans and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.”

Josefina Söderlund Svahn, country commercial food manager, IKEA Svenska Försäljnings AB added, “Together, we can make a significant impact and continuous improvement on the environment and continue to serve our customers with responsibly sourced and delicious seafood.”

Newcomer of the Year

The ASC Nordic Newcomer of the Year award acknowledges newcomers making exceptional commitments to responsible aquaculture. The 2024 nominees were:

Nordic Trout Sverige: Recognised for establishing the first ASC certified facility in Sweden.

Recognised for establishing the first ASC certified facility in Sweden. Telemarkrøye AS: The first in Scandinavia to certify an Arctic char production facility.

The first in Scandinavia to certify an Arctic char production facility. Noray Seafood: The world’s first land-based biofloc shrimp farm to achieve ASC certification, introduced to the Nordic market through Ocean Collective.

Winner: Nordic Trout Sverige

Nordic Trout Sverige was awarded ASC Newcomer of the Year for the first ASC certified farm in Sweden.

The company has a history dating back to the 1980s, meeting growing demand for salmonids across the Nordics and beyond. Initially founded in Finland, it became the largest trout producer there by the late 1990s. Nordic Trout expanded into Sweden in the 2000s, where it now operates 32 locations across Finland, Åland, and Sweden, producing 10,000 metric tonnes of rainbow trout and roe annually.

Jussi Kosomaa, Chief Business Officer, Nordic Trout said, “At Nordic Trout, we see this award as a recognition of the hard work our staff at the Foxen fish farm in Töcksfors have accomplished. Nordic Trout, with fish farming operations in Sweden, Åland, and Finland, has taken an important step on its sustainability journey by achieving ASC certification for its fish farm at Lake Foxen.

“For the company, this is an important milestone on our journey toward more sustainable fish farming, as well as toward establishing Swedish-farmed rainbow trout as a staple food for both everyday meals and special occasions among Swedish consumers. The Swedish people deserve access to sustainably farmed Swedish fish.”

