Tower Partners With Finsure

Tower has today announced a new partnership with one of Asia-Pacific’s largest mortgage aggregation groups, Finsure, to simplify insurance referrals for customers and advisers.

The partnership will reduce complexity for Finsure NZ advisers, with Tower’s unique referral model, ensuring a specialist Tower team member handles the entire lifecycle of the insurance quote process.

Tower MD Partnerships Jonathan Beale says, “We’re thrilled to partner with Finsure, a trusted international mortgage aggregation group with a fast-growing presence in New Zealand. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offer Kiwi forward thinking insurance products and services, and simple and rewarding customer experiences; it’s great that Finsure NZ’s advisers and their customers will now benefit from these offerings too.”

In FY24, the growth of Tower’s adviser network accelerated by 32% to 3,300 advisers, with a 19% increase in new policies sold via adviser referrals, compared to FY23.

Finsure New Zealand Country Manager Jenny Campbell says, “Our partnership with Tower opens the doors to new, high-quality insurance products and services that will benefit our advisers and their clients alike. We’re proud to be partnering with New Zealand’s only Kiwi-born and bred insurance company, whose wholehearted commitment to delivering the best for their customers is reflected in our own company values.”

Both Tower and Finsure NZ operate in partnership with Vega Mortgages, a top advisory firm offering a range of financial solutions to their customers.

Highlighting the value of Tower’s partnership with Finsure NZ, Vega Group Chief Executive and Managing Director, Harry Ferreira says, “Finsure is fast becoming a leading player in the New Zealand mortgage advisory market, and their new partnership with Tower is testament to this. By working together with Tower, Finsure is only set to increase their reach further across the country, delivering simple and effective mortgage services to even more Kiwi.”

About Tower

Born and bred in New Zealand, Tower has been supporting Kiwi when they need it most for than 155 years. In that time, we’ve grown to operate across New Zealand and the Pacific islands, providing our customers with cover for their houses, cars, contents, businesses and more.

While our heritage is important to us, we’ve also set our sights on the future. Tower’s focus on innovation and investment in large-scale digital transformation, has enabled the business to evolve rapidly, in-line with the latest in technology and customer expectations. The result is customer-focused, digital-first insurance solutions - combined with joining forces with like-minded partners, Tower has been able to create more, simpler products, to suit the modern lifestyles of its customers.

For more information, please visit: www.tower.co.nz

About Finsure

Established in 2011, Finsure has evolved into one of Australasia’s largest mortgage broking Aggregation groups. At the very core of our business ethos is the desire to provide the strongest value proposition to all our partners. It is this principle that underpins who we are as an organisation, and why we are able to provide the maximum value to those who align with us. With our objectives aligned, together we aim to shape a better future for the industry and deliver results that benefit everyone.

To find out more visit www.finsure.co.nz

