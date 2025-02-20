Vegetable Growers Welcome Positive Signals From The Government

New Zealand’s vegetable growers are welcoming the commitment in the coalition Government’s Q1 Action Plan to make “decisions on new national direction for freshwater and pragmatic rules for on-farm water storage and vegetable growing”.

‘This is good news for vegetable growers as well as the nation’s health and wellbeing,’ says Vegetables NZ Chair, John Murphy.

‘The country needs a national approach to vegetable growing as the current regional approach is forcing growers off the land in key growing areas like Levin and Pukekohe. If this trend was to continue, current low vegetable prices would be a thing of the past as demand would exceed supply, forcing prices up, as we saw after Cyclone Gabrielle.’

Vegetables NZ along with HortNZ is recommending nationally consistent rules that make vegetable growing a permitted activity, with a freshwater farm plan. This would allow growers to focus on what they do best: feeding New Zealand with fresh, healthy vegetables.

Vegetables NZ and HortNZ are also asking for recognition within current and future resource management legislation. This recognition would direct specific consideration of the need for a supply of fresh vegetables (and fruit) in resource management plan processes.

The national direction is needed right now because current regional plans are unworkable and decisions on Waikato Plan Change 1 and Horizons Plan Change 2 are in process. Without this legislative guidance, the decisions are likely to be unworkable for growers.

John says vegetable growers were also heartened by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay’s commitment earlier in the week to “remove barriers to vegetable growing” (https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/going-growth-boost-farmer-confidence).

‘Growers want to see healthy people, a healthy environment and thriving regional economies. The coalition Government is making the right noises.

‘Now we need to see them follow through with immediate changes to the RMA and a national direction, which would make vegetable growing a permitted activity with a freshwater farm plan.’

