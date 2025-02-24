Ahead Of NBC Spinoff, Quantifying Netflix's Suits Effect

As the Suits franchise takes its talents to NBC and the West Coast this Sunday, Parrot Analytics has looked back at how the original USA series delivered for its various streaming homes.

Suits’ symbiotic relationship with Netflix has been well documented, but the data reveals just how much of a difference its availability on the world’s streaming leader made for both parties.

Suits Global Subscriber Revenue By Platform

Since Q1 2020, Suits has contributed $356M to Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

has contributed $356M to Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Over two-thirds of this subscriber revenue has gone to Netflix, which began streaming the series in Q2 2023. However, Netflix was not the only service to benefit from that move.

Suits ’ revenue contribution to Peacock also increased immediately after it became available on Netflix — a result of increased audience demand across platforms. NBCUniversal withheld the final season of Suits from Netflix until July 2024, which also likely drove viewers to Peacock and Amazon.

’ revenue contribution to Peacock also increased immediately after it became available on Netflix — a result of increased audience demand across platforms. NBCUniversal withheld the final season of from Netflix until July 2024, which also likely drove viewers to Peacock and Amazon. In Q1 2023, the series contributed $3.4M in subscriber revenue to Peacock. By Q3 2023 that figure had nearly doubled. That still pales in comparison to the peak revenue quarter for Netflix, $53M in Q4 2023.

As a long-running procedural with nine seasons and 134 total episodes, Suits is an easily recyclable lean back binge-watching option. As such, it is one of the most effective retention titles of the streaming era.

is an easily recyclable lean back binge-watching option. As such, it is one of the most effective retention titles of the streaming era. Amazon Prime Video, which housed the final season of Suits before Netflix, saw a greater percentage of subscriber acquisitions than Netflix and Peacock, where it primarily drove retention.

