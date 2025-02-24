Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ahead Of NBC Spinoff, Quantifying Netflix's Suits Effect

Monday, 24 February 2025, 8:46 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As the Suits franchise takes its talents to NBC and the West Coast this Sunday, Parrot Analytics has looked back at how the original USA series delivered for its various streaming homes.

Suits’ symbiotic relationship with Netflix has been well documented, but the data reveals just how much of a difference its availability on the world’s streaming leader made for both parties.

Suits Global Subscriber Revenue By Platform

  • Since Q1 2020, Suits has contributed $356M to Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.
  • Over two-thirds of this subscriber revenue has gone to Netflix, which began streaming the series in Q2 2023. However, Netflix was not the only service to benefit from that move.
  • Suits’ revenue contribution to Peacock also increased immediately after it became available on Netflix — a result of increased audience demand across platforms. NBCUniversal withheld the final season of Suits from Netflix until July 2024, which also likely drove viewers to Peacock and Amazon.
  • In Q1 2023, the series contributed $3.4M in subscriber revenue to Peacock. By Q3 2023 that figure had nearly doubled. That still pales in comparison to the peak revenue quarter for Netflix, $53M in Q4 2023.
  • As a long-running procedural with nine seasons and 134 total episodes, Suits is an easily recyclable lean back binge-watching option. As such, it is one of the most effective retention titles of the streaming era.
  • Amazon Prime Video, which housed the final season of Suits before Netflix, saw a greater percentage of subscriber acquisitions than Netflix and Peacock, where it primarily drove retention.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 