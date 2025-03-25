Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Regional Gross Domestic Product: Year Ended March 2024

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 11:14 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Regional gross domestic product (GDP) is a geographic breakdown of national-level GDP, which is New Zealand's official measure of economic activity. Figures are expressed in nominal terms, which means they are not adjusted for price effects.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Regional gross domestic product: Year ended March 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/regional-gross-domestic-product-year-ended-march-2024/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 