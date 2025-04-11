Easter Escapes: Auckland Airport Ready For Holiday Take Off

846,000 travellers expected through Auckland Airport these April school holidays - 437,000 international and 409,000 domestic travellers

14,000+ international departures on Sunday 27 April making it the busiest day at the international terminal

13,700 domestic arrivals on Thursday 17 April, the peak day for domestic travel

One year on from opening the covered drop off pick up area in the Transport Hub at the international terminal, 3.2 million vehicles through it since

Thousands of travellers are counting down to the first school holiday of the year, with 437,000 customers heading offshore with Australia, America and China being the top three international destinations.

Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown are the most popular destinations for travellers opting to stay local, with around 409,000 domestic travellers expected to be coming and going over the break.

“The team at AKL has been busy getting ready for the holiday rush, particularly as the long Easter weekend and Anzac Day both fall within the school holiday period this year. That hasn’t happened since 2022 and we know lots of Kiwis will be taking up the opportunity to have a ten day stretch off work in the second week of the school holidays ,” said Auckland Airport Chief Operations Officer Chloe Surridge.

“In terms of traveller numbers overall, they’re about the same level as last year’s April holiday break,” she said.

Busiest days

Ms Surridge said the airport is a busy place during the holidays, and families should plan ahead, to allow for adequate time before flights.

The weekends are set to be most popular times to fly internationally, with the final Saturday (26 April) being the busiest day for international arrivals, with 13,100 travellers set to arrive into AKL. Sunday 27 April is the busiest day for international departures, with 14,200 travellers expected to head overseas.

Domestically, the busiest day is expected to be Thursday 17 April for both departures (13,200 travellers) and arrivals (13,700 travellers) as people travel for the Easter break.

“As usual, we’re working closely with airlines and their ground handling providers, as well as government agencies at the airport, to make it as smooth as possible for travellers. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) have express lanes operating during the busiest periods at international arrivals, and we’ll have additional staff on hand to help support customers. We do ask travellers for their patience and understanding during those busy periods,” she said.

"My top tip for travellers arriving internationally is to complete the New Zealand Traveller Declaration form on their website www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz or you can download their app, it's quick and easy to do and saves you from needing to fill out the paper declaration form.

“If you’ve also made sure you’re not bringing in any food, plants, animal products or other items that may bring unwanted pests and diseases into the country, your arrivals journey will be much smoother.”

Smoother pick ups and drop offs

The ground floor of the Transport Hub outside the international terminal opened one year ago and has had over 3.2 million vehicles pass through its covered drop off and pick up area since.

“We have short term parking spots available on level one for customers needing a bit longer for their reunions or farewells – head towards the drop off and pick up area and turn off at the signs.

“The drop off and pick up system on the ground floor is working well when customers move on quickly, with a three minute dwell time, smoothing the way for cars behind them.”

AKL’s top tips for the holiday period

Allow plenty of time to get here and come prepared for the busy holidays

Download the New Zealand Traveller Declaration form or the app from www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz or from the app store, to save on filling out the paper form on arrival

For travelling internationally, laptops, powders, liquids and gels can remain in your carry-on bags, with Aviation Security’s new CT scanners. These cannot exceed 100mls.

For domestic travel, the CT scanners are being trialled in some lanes, where you can leave laptops, powders, liquids and gels in your carry on. Or please check if you need to get your items out so you’re ready for security

Make use of the hotels on precinct, particularly if you have an early morning flight, including the Novotel Hotel and Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel right by the international terminal, and the nearby Ibis.

Busiest days at AKL

International departures

Sunday 27 April

Sunday 13 April

Saturday 12 April

International arrivals

Saturday 26 April

Sunday 27 April

Sunday 13 April

Domestic departures

Thursday 17 April

Friday 11 April

Friday 18 April

Domestic arrivals

Thursday 17 April

Friday 11 April

Monday 14 April

Auckland Airport currently has 26 airlines flying to 42 destinations.

© Scoop Media

