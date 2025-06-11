Visa Wellington On A Plate 2025 Serves Up A Love Letter To The Capital

Visa Wellington On a Plate returns to the capital this August with more colour, creativity and flavour than ever before. From dining under the stars on Sky Stadium’s pitch to joining the ultimate wedding party, or celebrating Kylie Minogue through food, the 2025 menu is swoon-worthy.

This year’s Visa Wellington On a Plate (VWOAP) celebrates the theme ‘Food is Love’ – a tribute to the joy of connecting over kai and the capital’s vibrant, resilient hospitality scene. The 2025 programme serves up over 100 love-themed events and more than 200 burgers for the ever-popular Burger Wellington.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Beth Brash says VWOAP marks a fresh new chapter for New Zealand’s foodie capital.

“We’re so excited about the scale of events this year. Wellington on a Good Night will transform Sky Stadium into an immersive dining experience for 600 people across two nights with local produce cooked over fire by international chefs. The Library will host the most joyful wedding party you’ll ever attend, and the Australian High Commission is celebrating Aussie icon Kylie Minogue through food and music.

“There’s no doubt Wellington has been doing it tough. We want August to feel like one big love letter to the city and the incredible people who call it home – and there’s an event or burger to suit every budget and every taste,” she says.

Last year, Visa Wellington On a Plate generated more than $9 million in economic benefit for the capital, from ticketed events and accommodation to pop-ups, Burger Wellington, and more. Wellington Culinary Events Trust General Manager Penny de Borst says every bite counts, especially this year.

“Just attending one event has an impact beyond the festival itself. Last year, 80 per cent of attendees said they’d revisit venues or had discovered new places to dine. We want to encourage everyone to get involved, whether it’s something big or small. And the best part? You get to enjoy what life’s really about – fun, great food and drink and unforgettable experiences,” she says.

Visa’s Country Manager for New Zealand and Pacific Islands, Anthony Watson says their commitment to the festival has only grown stronger over their 16 years of partnership; he says while the festival is one of the country’s most renowned culinary events, it’s more than just a celebration of food.

“It’s a powerful engine for economic growth and an important platform for allowing local businesses to thrive,” he says.

“We’re proud to stand alongside the hospitality community and to continue championing the people and places that make Wellington such a vibrant food destination.”

Miramar’s Double Vision Brewing is Burger Wellington's new brewery partner.

“We’re stoked to partner with Double Vision and perfectly pair their epic brews with this year’s entries. Burger Wellington is one of the most popular events, and this year, venues have really embraced our theme; it’s shaping up to be one of the most delicious years yet,” says de Borst.

Now in its third year, and open to all New Zealanders, the Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship also returns in 2025 with a $30,000 prize, designed to inspire the next generation of hospitality talent. Watson says this is a key investment for the future of the industry.

“Through initiatives like the Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship, we’re investing in the future of the industry by nurturing emerging talent and helping shape the next generation of culinary leaders.”

Visa Wellington On a Plate 2025 kicks off with a bang on Friday 1 August, with epic experiences across the city.

Tickets and programme info

Festival programme live 11 June

Visa Pre-sale: 23–25 June 2025

General on sale: 27 June 2025

Full programme: www.visawoap.com

You can find out more about the VWOAP 2025 programme highlights here.

About Visa Wellington a Plate

Visa Wellington On a Plate is one of the southern hemisphere’s most significant and boldest food festivals. From burgers and cocktails to chef collaborations and immersive experiences, it showcases the best of the Wellington region’s producers, venues, and creative talent.

