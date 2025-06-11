TIA Celebrates Announcement Of Tourism Growth Roadmap And Is Ready To Get Going

Tourism Industry Aotearoa has welcomed the Government’s announcement of the Tourism Growth Roadmap.

“We are thrilled to have a plan in place to support the tourism industry to grow its significant contribution to our economy, and help our industry to thrive,” says Rebecca Ingram, Chief Executive Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA).

Ms Ingram notes the alignment of the seven announced workstreams within the Roadmap to the key actions identified in TIA’s industry strategy Tourism 2050 – a Blueprint for Impact.

“The industry developed strategy launched in November 2023 and has formed the foundation of thinking and advocacy since.

“The Roadmap announced yesterday is a significant step forward and we look forward to working with government and government agencies to get stuck into the detail behind the workstreams and get this work underway.

Included in the announcement made by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality in her opening address at MEETINGS 2025 in Auckland last night, was details of additional funding to attract overseas visitors.

“As part of the $35 million announced to deliver the Roadmap this year, it was great to see not only funding for international marketing, but also $3m to attract business events and $5m towards the Major Events fund.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We know that events are a key stimulus to drive arrivals through traditionally quieter periods - this funding will help to attract highly valued visitors and will be music to the ears of many in the industry. Major and mega events are not easy to secure and this boost of funding will make a difference."

TIA looks forward to working with government on the workstreams over the coming months.

Key Facts

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) is Aotearoa New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of the country’s large and diverse tourism industry.

TIA has about 1,200 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.

TIA leads implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every tourism business in Aotearoa New Zealand contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy.

TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards and Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

