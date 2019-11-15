Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2020 Auckland International Buskers Festival

Friday, 15 November 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity


The World Comes to Auckland with the 2020 Auckland International Buskers Festival

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2020
24 – 27 January 2020

The Auckland International Buskers Festival returns for another year with extraordinary performers from across the globe, on 24 – 27 January 2020. Audiences will get to delight in lively performances of magic, hula-hooping, breakdancing, art, music and more this coming Auckland Anniversary weekend.

The first two acts set to wow Auckland audiences have been confirmed, with astounding Dutch born based hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie, and the Portuguese master of crowd interaction Pedro Tochas. See hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie show off her insane stunts of flexibility and the world’s most dangerous hula hoop trick, balancing sky high on just one foot. She has taken her sophisticated and sassy performances everywhere from streets, theatres, cruise ships, arenas, and once even a surgery theatre. She started hula hooping to be part of a traditional circus in India and has since gained a degree in circus arts, having studied in Rio de Janeiro and London. World class street and stage performer Pedro Tochas is The Sculptor Clown, bringing his visual treat of a show to Auckland, building a silent movie before your eyes, complete with love, heroes and villains with nothing more than imagination and a touch of help from the audience. Having studied in physical theatre and comedy in the USA and UK, Pedro is also a judge on Got Talent Portugal.

Eight astonishingly talented acts will bring their awe-inspiring street performances to Auckland to get crowds laughing, gasping and cheering. Keep an eye out for the full line-up on 2 December and performance schedule on 20 December.

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2020
Fri 24 Jan – Mon 27 Jan 2020, Auckland Waterfront
Performance schedule and locations to be announced

Hi-res imagery available here

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council, Waitemata Local Board and Panuku Development Auckland.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 