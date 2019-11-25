Taupo Horseman Crowned Champ at EQUITANA



Taupo horseman Andrew Jamison turned Little Miss Attitude to Little Miss Amazing en route to winning the IRT The Way of The Horse Challenge at EQUITANA Auckland this evening.

He was left speechless when announced as the champ, heading off fellow Kiwi Amanda Wilson (Hikurangi) and Australians Georgia Kolovos and Donal Hancock to hoist the top-dog trophy. There was some consolation for the Aussies who won the team challenge.

The invited horse men and women had just an hour a day over the four days to turn the unhandled three-year-olds from wild to willing which was judged by EQUITANA’s star presenters the iconic Sir Mark Todd, New Zealand Olympic showjumper Bruce Goodin, Australian dressage maestro Tristan Tucker and American horseman Al Dunning.

This evening the competitors each had a final 15 minutes to show just how much they had achieved with their horses with all of them underlining the importance of going at the speed dictated by the animal.

“It is all about doing the best for the horse,” said Andrew who also praised the other trainers for their efforts. “This filly has a great future ahead – it could have gone either way but now she has her trust and mind.”

Amanda had a difficult colt to work with in a four-day format but felt Silver was exceptionally balanced and a lovely type with forward movement. “He has put so much trust in me that I think it would be very nice to finish him off, so he is coming home with me.”

Georgia was chuffed to be part of the event and extended a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the challenge. From the start her filly had been uncomfortable in the arena but had made great progress. “It is about helping the horse physically to find balance so they can find mental balance. It is tough in this kind of environment,” said Georgia. “I am pretty proud of her and what she has done.”

Donal felt his colt had given him so much and also reiterated the importance of ensuring everything is as comfortable as possible when working with young horses.

Judge Al Dunning said it had not been an easy task to judge the competition but the four had a clear favourite.

The ultimate horsemanship challenge brought the curtain down on a fantastic four days of equestrian, and one that had also celebrated Sir Mark Todd’s incredible career. “It was a really nice send off,” said Sir Mark. “I didn’t know what to expect but it worked really well.”

He had a busy day with riders from EQUITANA Auckland’s community partner the New Zealand Pony Club Association, whose members had free entry to the event.

EQUITANA Auckland chief executive Rod Lockwood has numerous highlights from the four days. “I am incredibly proud of the event we have produced,” says Rod, “and the feedback from competitors, educators and exhibitors is complimentary and positive. We are particularly pleased with the presentation of the venue and our arenas, and are confident that we continue to set high standards.”

The numbers through the gates were not what had been expected. “We will be doing a full review on dates with groups like ATEED , Equestrian Sports New Zealand and exhibitors to review conflicts in the equestrian event calendar to ensure we maximise attendance in the future.”

The evening shows had been hugely enjoyable – from the Sir Mark Todd Live Showcase to the Dressage Extravaganza which included the “truly entertaining” Brett Kidding and rounded off with a super exciting Full Flight Jump Night. “They have all been great showcases of how we like to present competitions,” said Rod.

He and his team will now move their attention to EQUITANA Melbourne which is being run from November 19-22, 2020. “I am particularly excited as we will be celebrating our 21stbirthday.” Star presenters are set to be announced in the new year and Rod is promising an “innovative and entertaining programme” with new events and features at the venue. “We’ll be creating another truly international standard equestrian event. Based on the 2018 event, we are again expecting a sell-out.”

Plenty of Kiwis cross the Tasman for the biennial EQUITANA Melbourne. “We appreciate our loyal following from New Zealand who continue to support us and look forward to seeing them at our next event.”

Results –

IRT The Way of The Horse Champion: Andrew Jamison (Taupo). Team Challenge: Australia (Donal Hancock and Georgia Kolovos).

NZPCA Team Club Challenge: Papatoetoe Team 2 (Georgia Watt/Hesabuzz, Taylor Maxwell/Methuselah, Emily Ramsden/Highlight BHS and Harriet Scott/Spartacus) 1, Wainoni Park Black (Abbie Sutherland/Brenwood Pure Blonde, Izzy Wheeler/Kingcroft Blu, Kate Borsboom/The Wai Not and Ella McKinney/George) 2, Waerenga (Briar Limmer/Neenish Tart, Ella Cooper-Levin/Okie-Dokie, Florry Kempster/Just Simply Red and Lucy Hosking/Starlight Destiny) 3, Papatoetoe Team 3 (Piper Lodder/SC True Hollywood Style, Sophie Grenfell/Funky Chicken BHS, Kelly Clarke/One Cool Dude and Scout Lodder/Overnight Success) 4.

NZPCA EQUITANA 1.1m Individual Jumping Challenge: Georgia Milner (Auckland) Icebreaker MP 1, Scout Lodder (Auckland) Ricker Ridge Escada 2, Emma Singleton (Ramarama) Triple Star He’s Sweet As 3, Florry Kempster (Te Kauwhata) Just Simply Red 4, Bailee Sterling (Warkworth) Tallyho Mozart 6.

Easy does it . . . IRT The Way of The Horse Challenge champ Andrew Jamison guides Little Miss Amazing through the noodles during the grand finale. Photo by Libby Law Photography

