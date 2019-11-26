Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Launch of Toi Ngāpuhi at Kohewhata Marae

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: Toi Ngapuhi

26 November 2019

Press Release


Inspiring excellence in Ngāpuhi cultural and creative expression across Te Taitokerau
Te whakaoho i te ihiihi, mō te kounga o ngā tikanga, me ngā auahatanga ō Ngāpuhi , puta noa i Te Taitokerau.

Toi Ngāpuhi is excited to launch the organisation at Kohewhata Marae, on Saturday, December 14 at 11am.

Toi Ngāpuhi is an artist driven charitable organisation that has grown out of the development of Piki Tū Rangitia the Ngāpuhi 25 year arts and cultural strategy.

Through the development of Piki Tū Rangitia the establishment of the organisation has been supported by artists and stakeholders as a way to drive the growth of excellence in Ngāpuhi creative and cultural expression across the areas of cultural excellence, environmental excellence, learning excellence, creative excellence and mana whakahaere (business and enterprise, activation of creative and cultural expression).

Toi Ngāpuhi is an advocacy and support agency working across Te Taitokerau with cultural and creative networks for the purposes of:

revitalising distinctive and unique cultural identity
protecting Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu culture, cultural heritage and cultural expressions
improving hapū wellbeing and cultural esteem through cultural expression
establishing benchmarks of cultural integrity and authenticity, and,
fostering talent and opportunity.

The board of the newly comprised organisation is Bernard Makoare, Moe Milne,Rau Hoskins, Kura Te Waru-Rewiri and Dorothy Waetford.

Whatu ngarongaro te tāngata; toi te kupu, toi te mana, toitū ko te whenua. I am traditionally taught as a wood carver and practising artist/designer. My work is a reflection of my heritage, my environments and the importance I give to whanaungatanga and relationships between people, places and significant objects.

I believe that Toi Ngāpuhi will provide an extension of this for other creatives and communities. We will direct our efforts to assertively increase agency and advocacy for creative cultural expression, mana motuhake and tino rangatira across Te Taitokerau. Bernard Makoare, Chair, Toi Ngāpuhi
I believe "art" bears witness and record of the social environment of the tine. Toi Ngāpuhi provides for Ngāpuhi creatives to do so in a way that reflects our cultural view and expression of excellence. I am interested in reclaiming rangatiratanga of Maori form.
Moe Milne, Deputy Chair, Toi Ngāpuhi

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toi Ngapuhi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 