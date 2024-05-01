Experience The University Of Auckland MBA Via Exclusive Taster Class

For the first time, the University of Auckland’s internationally renowned MBA is going online – and those based in Ōtautahi Christchurch can get a preview of the MBA experience with an exclusive taster session held in person on 14 May.

Join MBA Programme Director, Associate Professor Mike Lee, and MBA Lecturer Anna Hales for an engaging evening of learning, discovery and connection. Get a taste of the revamped MBA programme and see how you could kick-start your journey to becoming a strategic business leader.

Access excellence with NZ’s premier MBA programme

The University of Auckland MBA is accredited by the globally respected organisation AMBA and is taught by leading business minds.“

Being NZ’s number one research-led institution means that our MBA connects students to cutting-edge research that’s impacting the future of business. We’re confident our MBA will not only prepare professionals for the future of business in Aotearoa, but also provide them with an esteemed, internationally recognised, and respected qualification,” says MBA Programme Director Mike Lee.

For 2024 onwards, the programme has been redesigned to a more accessible online format, providing everything aspiring leaders need to confidently navigate 21st century business challenges.

“Now students can access the same rigorous content in smaller, more digestible chunks anytime and anywhere,” says Lee. “We’ve also worked hard to retain the best elements of peer-to-peer learning and the interactive and highly-engaging instructor-led discussions and activities that any world-class MBA is known for.”

Event overview:

In this special MBA Taster Class, you’ll get a chance to experience what being an MBA student is like.

Overview of the new online delivery of the MBA

Taster of an actual class in the new programme, New Zealand’s Unique Political and Legal Environment

Networking with your local business community in Christchurch

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 14 May, 2024

Time: 5.30-7pm

Venue: 60 Cathedral Square Christchurch, Canterbury 8011

Light refreshments will be provided. Please register to attend by Sunday, 12 May.

Click here to register.

For further information please contact:

Queenie Liang

Business Development Manager, Professional Programmes

bdm@auckland.ac.nz

