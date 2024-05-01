Movember Men's Health Institute Pledges $6.43 Million To Māori Wellbeing

Māori men remain disproportionately affected by poor physical and mental health, experiencing higher rates of chronic disease, mental ill-health, mortality, and substance misuse. To achieve better health outcomes, we must prioritise the social and emotional wellbeing of tāne, rangatahi, and their communities.

The Movember Institute of Men's Health will invest $6.43 million into Māori communities and organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand over the next 7 years. Empowering these communities and organisations to design and deliver health strategies tailored to their local communities.

To register your community or organisation’s interest, head to Movember.com/about/funding

Over the past twelve years, Movember has been working hard to bolster the social and emotional wellbeing of Indigenous boys and men around the world. Their newly formed Movember Institute of Men's Health will turbocharge these efforts over the next 7 years, with $6.43 million investment into Māori men’s health. This funding forms part of a significant global commitment – totalling $63.20 million – to improve health outcomes for Indigenous communities across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the USA, with a series of Indigenous Social and Wellbeing Initiatives that aim to tackle the alarming health disparities experienced by Indigenous men, through holistic, community-driven approaches.

Right now, Māori men remain disproportionately affected by poor physical and mental health, experiencing higher rates of chronic disease, mental ill-health, mortality, and substance misuse. They die by suicide at almost twice the rate of non-Māori men and their average life expectancy is 6.6 years lower. To achieve better health outcomes, we must prioritise social and emotional wellbeing.

Social and emotional wellbeing, or Hauora, is a term embraced by many Indigenous people and communities. It's a holistic view of health that acknowledges the intricate connection that people have with land, sea, culture, spirituality, kin, and community – as well as the enduring effects of history and politics. Research suggests that local culture, identity and self-determination play a pivotal role in safeguarding Indigenous people from psychological distress. By nurturing social and emotional wellbeing, we can support healing and improved health outcomes for generations to come.

The Movember Institute of Men's Health will invest $6.43 million into the social and emotional wellbeing of Māori communities across Aotearoa New Zealand over the next seven years. These critical funds will be distributed through Movember's ‘Indigenous Men's Health Community Empowerment Initiative’ and ‘Indigenous Men’s Wellbeing Innovation Initiative,’ empowering Māori people and organisations to design and deliver health strategies tailored to their local communities. These initiatives will embed Māori culture – a protective factor for physical, social and emotional wellbeing – and will be led by Māori people and/or organisations within the community.

"By collaborating with Māori men at a local level and empowering them to lead their journey towards holistic wellbeing, we’re confident in our ability to transform health outcomes – not just for Māori men, but for entire Māori communities. It’s through this approach, and community-led initiatives like the Bros Groups at Te Rarawa, that we're witnessing the positive impact of mental health interventions which are culturally relevant and respectful of Indigenous wisdom and knowledge," says New Zealand Indigenous Programs Manager, Chris Graham.

Te Rarawa Anga Mua (TRAM) is a Social Development Trust dedicated to nurturing the social and emotional wellbeing of Te Rarawa whānau, hapū, and iwi. It offers participants a comprehensive range of social services covering family support, education, employment, and health promotion to help curb the adverse effects of alcohol and drugs on young Tane in their formative years. These services create a safe space for men to share, learn, and thrive together. TRAM operates two dynamic Bros Groups in Kaitaia, which are tailored to men aged 18 to 25 and to fathers aged 18 and above. Their 'Te Oho Ake' initiative supports Māori men grappling with a range of issues, ranging from isolation to severe health and wellbeing difficulties, while their ‘Far North Daddy’s Club’ initiative aims to socialise Māori fathers and help them grow healthy support networks and community connections. Both these groups support participants' mental wellbeing through improved access to wellness services, healthy lifestyle programs, and culturally enriched social engagements.

Reflecting on the program's success, TRAM Program Lead, Chris Henare says, "Our Bros Groups provide a unique opportunity for Māori men and fathers to come together, share experiences, and support each other in their journey towards improved mental wellbeing and personal growth. Through cultural activities, peer support, and access to vital services, we are creating stronger, healthier communities for generations to come."

By developing more programs and services rooted in Māori culture and grounded in holistic health principles, we can significantly enhance our ability to address the health conditions of Māori men. Forging a healthier future for all men – not just within our borders, but on a global scale.

Movember welcomes interested parties to register their Expressions of Interest (EOI) at Movember.com/about/funding and to learn more about Movember’s work with Indigenous communities here. Successful submissions will be guided by an International Indigenous Advisory Committee, comprising Indigenous peoples from across the globe, who will ensure the cultural relevance and long-term effectiveness of programs within local communities.

