Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns Make Changes For Netball Nations Cup

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

SILVER FERNS MAKE CHANGES FOR NETBALL NATIONS CUP

17 December, 2019

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has made three changes to her side ahead of next month’s Vitality Netball Nations Cup in England.

The world champions depart for the tournament, where they will meet Jamaica, South Africa and England, without experienced duo in captain Laura Langman and Katrina Rore, who will take a sabbatical break from the upcoming Nations Cup after coming off a heavy workload this season.

Also to miss the tour will be Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller, Silver Ferns team manager Esther Molloy, Strength & Conditioning Lead Stephen Hotter and Team Doctor Melinda Parnell who are unavailable after a busy 2019 Netball season.

Joining the side for the Nations Cup will be former Silver Fern Gail Parata, who has been confirmed as the touring assistant coach, while shooter Maia Wilson and midcourters Whitney Souness and Kimiora Poi have been recalled into the national side for the tournament which begins against the host nation in Nottingham on January 19.

Taurua said the Nations Cup was an opportunity for the selected athletes to make an impression against world class opponents.

“We are losing a lot of experience without Laura, Katrina and Maria, but it is a great chance to see what this next wave of Silver Ferns can bring to our game in the spotlight of International Test Netball,” she said.

“We have some different faces in the side for this campaign but it is important that we set the bar high and keep building towards those targets.”

Langman and Rore were part of the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup campaign and also competed in the Suncorp Super Netball league in Australia along with the October Constellation Cup against the Diamonds.

Taurua said they had to consider player welfare and the longevity of the two players when planning ahead.

Meanwhile, Parata’s inclusion brings another set of eyes into the mix with the former midcourter having returned home to New Zealand recently after six years coaching the Scottish Thistles national team.

Parata said she was excited about the chance to work with the world champion Silver Ferns alongside Taurua.

"I was delighted to be asked by Noeline to be her assistant for the Northern Quad series. What I aim to bring is my experience from coaching in the international scene and my experience of working in the UK Netball system for the past six years."

Taurua, who called on the expertise of Yvonne Willering and Jane Woodlands-Thompson earlier this year, said Parata would bring plenty of international experience to the table having worked with Scotland for six years.

“Gail’s done great things with Scotland in that time and, like Yvonne and Jane, she will bring something different into the Silver Ferns mix,” she said.

The Silver Ferns play the England Roses in Nottingham on January 19 followed by the Jamaican Sunshine Girls (January 22 in Birmingham) and SPAR Proteas (January 25 in London).

The final of the Vitality Netball Nations Cup is in London on January 26.

Silver Ferns Team
Vitality Netball Nations Cup

Shooters
Bailey Mes
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Maia Wilson

Midcourters
Gina Crampton
Shannon Saunders
Kimiora Poi
Whitney Souness

Defenders
Karin Burger
Phoenix Karaka
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Jane Watson

Reserve: Samantha Sinclair

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 