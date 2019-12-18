Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing XX Fest - Diversity Beer Festival

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: XX Fest


Announcing XX Fest

What: XX Fest is a Beer Festival celebrating Women and Diversity in the NZ Beer Industry
Where: The Fridge & Flagon – 2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace, Auckland, 1010

When: Friday 31st Jan from 5pm – Saturday 1st Feb from 12pm

Who: Molly Jones and Beer Jerk

Brought to you by Beer Historian Molly Jones (No Such Thing As A Girl’s Beer) and Beer Jerk (The Bunker, The Fridge & Flagon), XX Fest is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity in the beer industry. On Friday 31st January and Saturday 1st February Auckland’s Fridge & Flagon will play host to beer, music, food and discussion from some of the amazing women who make the New Zealand beer industry tick. 9.3% of the profits from the festival will be donated to The Women’s Fund, representing the gender pay gap which still exists in New Zealand. The Women’s Fund is a community of generous women who work together to create opportunities for women and girls in our city.

The party starts at 5pm Friday with the launch of a brand new exclusive brew from new beer brand The Curator Project where the ultimate trifecta of artists, brewers, and organizers will be brought together to release special edition beers as well as 11 other beers on tap, all brewed at female led breweries and accompanied by an awesome female led food truck (TBA)

Then on Saturday grab your Tickets ($30 - https://www.beerjerk.co.nz/products/xx-fest-ticket) for a day of activities, panels, workshops and discussion about women’s role in the beer industry (and, of course, beers!)

Beer Yoga class to start your day off right, (admit it, you’ll probably be wearing active wear anyways, so why not put it to good use!)
Discussion Panel #1 - Representation
Discussion Panel #2 – Beer, Business and Balance
Discussion Panel #3 – Big Beer and Society

Beer and meat pairing workshop with Hannah Miller-Childs (A Lady Butcher)
Chocolate and beer pairing workshop with The Dessert Experience,
Interspersed between all that activity will be guided tastings, small seminars, and general frivolity.

All this will be followed from 6pm with the doors opening to the public for the wrap party where non-ticket holders can come down and share in some incredible beers with some incredible women.

Buy Tickets: https://www.beerjerk.co.nz/products/xx-fest-ticket

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2262759010682994/


ends

