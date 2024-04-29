Comedy superstar John Bishop is returning to NZ for the first time in over six years with a brand new show Back At It.

AUCKLAND: KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE

MONDAY 2 DECEMBER

WELLINGTON: OPERA HOUSE

TUESDAY 3 DECEMBER

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 2 MAY 10AM

BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

‘A performer of rare natural charm… the hottest stand-up going’

Daily Telegraph

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is back doing the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

‘John Bishop has taken on the mantle of Britain’s top comic…

the funniest two hours you’ll have any time soon’

Daily Mirror

John said: “I’m delighted to be returning to New Zealand with my new show. The juices are flowing again and the response from the UK audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road.”

’A stand-up masterclass... top quality comedy’

Liverpool Echo

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

‘Bishop has funny bones… everything is infused with his startlingly natural personality’

The Times

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1); The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1), John Bishop’s Ireland (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed John Bishop: In Conversation With… (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport. Other TV credits include two series of The John Bishop Show (ITV1), Doctor Who (BBC1) and the documentary John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).

‘Routines about grappling with unexpected fame

relayed with a knowing humility is key to Bishop’s appeal’

Metro

John also co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words, with writer, actor and director Tony Pitts. The two friends talk to fascinating people about their lives, hopes, struggles and beliefs. The show features a rich mix of guests, from world famous musicians and actors, to scientists, politicians, artists and sports stars. Past guests have included Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox.

‘Two hours of observational humour delivered so skillfully it looks effortless’

Evening Standard

Last year, John starred in the four-month UK & Ireland tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, which included a hugely successful run in London’s West End.

