Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New residency for speculative fiction writers

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 12:35 pm
Press Release: SpecFicNZ

18 December 2019: Writers of science fiction, fantasy and horror will be given the freedom to write in the relaxed surroundings of a Bay of Plenty country estate thanks to a new writer’s residency offered by SpecFicNZ and the Wright Family Foundation.

Tauranga’s Lee Murray, an award-winning writer and a SpecFicNZ life member, has joined forces with philanthropist Chloe Wright of the Wright Family Foundation to offer the residency.

As well as accommodation, the winning speculative (encompassing science fiction, fantasy and horror) writer will receive up to $1000 towards transport and food costs, and 10 hours of mentorship or peer support to assist them in developing their work. In return, the writer will be asked to donate an hour of their time to a community writers’ group or school, which the residency will arrange on their behalf.

Lee says support and acknowledgement for a writer’s creative work, coming at the right time, can make all the difference in a career.

“In 1952 Janet Frame was saved from an imminent lobotomy when her doctor at Seacliff Hospital read about a literary award she’d received in a local newspaper. The New Zealand Society of Authors said Frame understood that it was not just the award money that was welcomed but also the boost in morale for an author who may have been feeling under-appreciated.”

Chloe says the residency is intended to identify speculative writers working in isolation and offer support. “It is important to nurture the arts and artists, as they are a vital link to creativity and the overall wellness of society.”

Entries are open to all writers of speculative works (short fiction, novella, or novel, for adults or youth) residing in New Zealand.

Applications for the Wright-Murray Residency close 30 March 2020. Details on how to apply can be found on the SpecFicNZ website http://specfic.nz/.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SpecFicNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 