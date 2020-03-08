The Ides of March in Christchurch

The Ides of March in Christchurch



A musical offering from an Australian musician.





The Ides of March in Christchurch was written by award-winning Australian songwriter Penelope Swales in March 2019, following the horrific Christchurch Massacre on March 15, 2019.

In the song, Swales examines three aspects of this event. Firstly, she addresses the shooter himself and the toxic right-wing internet culture that fosters and celebrates such crimes. She expresses shock at the similarity between images of the massacre and the kind of computer games she herself has played for fun.

Secondly she turns to the political response in Australia, where exploiting anti-Muslim sentiment for political gain has been a common feature of public debate in recent decades. She asserts a link between such political rhetoric and how extremists become emboldened to act.

Thirdly, she turns to the incredible outpouring of love and support that every quarter of New Zealand/Aotearoa showed its Muslim population, from Iwi to parliamentary leadership to motorcycle gangs. From “across the ditch” she laments that such an outpouring of solidarity would be unlikely in her own country given the current political environment.

Finally, she highlights “the love that washes Aotearoa clean”. The finale of the song features a powerful cameo from local singer and workshop facilitator Matiu Te Huki singing in Maori.

Penelope has recorded the song independently and wishes to make it available to NZ radio for the upcoming anniversary of the massacre.

About the musicians



Penelope Swales has been articulating the human condition with passion and humour for over 30 years. She sings about politics, love, friendship, the unbreakable bond between people and dogs and the impact of the Internet on society and relationships. She won the 2019 Alistair Hulett Songs for Social Justice Award with her song Cambridge Analytica which explores the impact of social media propoganda on democracy. Penelope has toured extensively throughout Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe, both solo and with all-gourd extravaganza Totally Gourdgeous. She last toured New Zealand in October 2019 with The Good Girl Song Project. www.penelopeswales.bandcamp.com

Matiu Te Huki’s soulful roots music has a strong Maori flavour, using haka, chants and traditional Maori instruments, backed by grabbing grooves, deep, beautifully crafted bass lines and magical melodies. As a composer, the soul stirring messages in Matiu's music are positive, inspiring and unifying. Matiu intuitively nurtures a deep connection with his audience creating the energy that opens portals of paradise. https://rainbowwarrior.nz/





