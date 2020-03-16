Postponed: New Zealand AgriFood Week

Following a review and consideration of the circumstances and information, and following engagement with our stakeholders, CEDA has made the difficult decision to postpone New Zealand AgriFood Week until further notice. This means that the following headline events will not be going ahead this week:

New Zealand AgriFood Week Pōwhiri – Official Opening, Monday 16 March

New Zealand AgriFood Week Strategy Launch, Tuesday 17 March

Plate of Origin Dinner, Tuesday 17 March

ASB Perspective 2025, and MPI Provenance Breakfast, Wednesday 18 March



Rural Innovation Lab Collaboration Lunch, Wednesday 18 March

AgResearch Presents: Our Food. Our Future, Wednesday 18 March

New Zealand Future Leaders 2020, Thursday 19 March

AgTech Hackathon, 20 - 21 March

For all other events taking place during New Zealand AgriFood Week 16 - 22 March, please contact the event managers directly, all details can be found on www.nzagrifoodweek.co.nz



The decision follows an extensive review of the facts, the Ministry of Health guidelines and our partner and stakeholder views. The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and in order to minimise the spread of this pandemic in our communities and to prevent unnecessary strain on our health systems, CEDA has decided that postponement of New Zealand AgriFood Week is the best course of action.



CEDA’s CEO Linda Stewart says that CEDA has taken meticulous care in coming to this decision. “CEDA have been working around the clock to review the rapidly changing scene, considering the guidelines and advice from Ministry of Health and our DHB. With attendees coming from across New Zealand and the globe, the decision to postpone the Week was made to protect the wellbeing of all involved and our communities.”



Naming sponsor ASB fully supports the decision, with ASB’s Executive General Manager of Business Banking Tim Deane saying the decision had not been made lightly, however it was the right one.



“We know AgriFood Week is a highlight in the rural calendar, however the safety and wellbeing of those attending is our top priority, and in light of the current situation we believe this decision is the correct one. We look forward to celebrating AgriFood Week at a later date with our customers and the wider rural community,” says Deane.



Ticket holders to the headline events Perspective 2025, and Our Food. Our Future will be notified of the proposed new dates as soon as practically possible. Ticket holders are advised to check their emails for the latest information regarding postponement.



The Ministry of Health and MidCentral DHB are leading the response to COVID-19, for current COVID-19 advice, people are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health website https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov.

