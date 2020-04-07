Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Free Online Tour Of Andy Warhol At Tate Modern

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 7:24 am
Press Release: Show on Show

Installation view of Andy Warhol at Tate Modern featuring Andy Warhol's Elvis I and II 1963; 1964. Collection Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto, gift from the Women’s Committee Fund, 1966
© 2020 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by DACS, London. Photo by Tate Photography: Andrew Dunkley.

Available to view on Tate's website and Youtube channel from today, Monday 6 April, the Tate Modern team of Gregor Muir, Director of Tate’s Collection of International Art, and Fiontán Moran, Assistant Curator, share behind-the-scenes insights into the gallery’s recently opened Andy Warhol exhibition. Featuring over 100 works from across the artist’s extraordinary career, the show sheds light on how Warhol’s experiences shaped his unique take on 20th century culture, emphasizing recurring themes around desire, identity and belief that emerge from his biography.

The film is accompanied by a wealth of new exhibition-related content on www.tate.org.uk allowing visitors to delve even further into Warhol’s life and work. This includes articles exploring the artist’s relationship with his mother Julia Warhola, the story behind his lesser-known series of Ladies and Gentlemen paintings, and a personal take on the artist from his close friend Bob Colacello.

This free online tour of Andy Warhol at Tate Modern will be followed by Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain on 13 April.

