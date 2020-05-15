Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Practice Of Maori Performing Arts At Ara Connects Students To Their Language And Culture

Friday, 15 May 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: Ara Institute

Kapa haka performance.

On any given week, Te Puna Wānaka on Ara Institute’s main city campus is open to visitors; people of all kinds looking for community, space to relax in, share, vent or get opinions. Te Puna Wānaka was created to make concrete the importance of Māori-centred facilities for students, local iwi Ngāi Tahu and Pasifika communities, and many whānau and community groups have held hui, wānanga and fono here, making good use of the excellent facilities.

Michelle Mahanga is one of two Kaiwhakauru in Ara’s Engagement Team. She wears a Kaupapa Māori hat within her role as a Business Development advisor and is proud of her affiliation with Te Puna Wānaka – that special space on campus where all cultures are validated and given a voice.

Armed with that thinking, Michelle and her husband, Taipari Mahanga, were asked to contribute to a programme that gave Ara Institute Māori & Pacific Trades Training students a sense of belonging, in a few short hours, on Wednesday afternoons.

These sessions came to be affectionately referred to as “Wednesday Wānanga” Michelle and Taipari’s contribution to ‘Wednesday Wānanga’ saw them utilize their skills in Māori performing arts. Both are exponents of Kapa Haka and teach the art form as a mechanism of healing and wellness in the communities where they reside.

Tasked to teach “He Toki ki te Rika Ako” – a haka written by Te Reo Māori advocate and academic, Hana O’Regan - Michelle and Taipari jumped at the chance to help increase the cultural capability of Māori & Pacific Trades Training students.

Unfortunately the COVID-19 shut-down put an end to the face-to-face ‘Wednesday Wānanga’ and therefore to a valuable part of Michelle and Taipari’s outreach to Ara’s Maori and Pasifika students, who can be at a higher risk than average of disengagement with their studies. The pair was determined that their supportive weekly meetings would continue – but now in the virtual space.

Just as so many other education professionals around the world were realising, Michelle and Taipari knew the value of providing a convenient, accessible way to keep in touch with their community of learners and keep them feeling positive and involved. “We knew that we had to rebuild our connections again, and ensure that our learners were still able to talk to us about what was going on. It’s a real mechanism for wellness.”

Using video conferencing and chat-room technology, Michelle and Taipari, alongside their Student Support Division colleagues, have been able to keep an impressive cohort of weekly wananga attendees. Despite the occasional lags, wifi drop-outs and tech-based confusion, Michelle was encouraged by the virtual group’s popularity, with groups averaging about 20-25 per session.

She also underlines the importance of the kapa haka experience in reaching out to vulnerable students. “When you're faced with social issues, cultural competency may not be really high on your priority list. So we tend to meet a lot of Maori who identify as being Maori but haven't really experienced what that truly means. So, when you present them with something like a strong vibrant haka, it ends up becoming something bigger - something really, really special and quite unique.”

Michelle summarizes by saying “The Wednesday Wānanga sessions have become a potent way to give life to Ara’s three values of Hono, Hihiri and Aroha. Māori performing arts were the vehicle that achieved a sense of belonging in a digital environment, which has been a very nice surprise.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 