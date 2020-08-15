Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Suspension Of Auckland League Activity Extended Until August 26

Saturday, 15 August 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

All rugby league activity in Auckland will remain suspended until at least August 26, following the Government’s announcement on Friday that the Level 3 restrictions for the region have been extended by 12 days.

This means all Auckland Rugby League games scheduled to take place during the August 21-23 round are now cancelled and will be treated as a 'Washout Round', as was already announced for the August 14-16 round.

A 'Washout Round' means impacted games will not be rescheduled, with no competition points awarded for the round.

Trainings – both contact and non-contact – plus any other form of rugby league gathering, are also suspended until August 26.

Updates on future rounds for all grades will be provided at a later date, pending further Government rulings and advice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 