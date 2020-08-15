Suspension Of Auckland League Activity Extended Until August 26

All rugby league activity in Auckland will remain suspended until at least August 26, following the Government’s announcement on Friday that the Level 3 restrictions for the region have been extended by 12 days.

This means all Auckland Rugby League games scheduled to take place during the August 21-23 round are now cancelled and will be treated as a 'Washout Round', as was already announced for the August 14-16 round.

A 'Washout Round' means impacted games will not be rescheduled, with no competition points awarded for the round.

Trainings – both contact and non-contact – plus any other form of rugby league gathering, are also suspended until August 26.

Updates on future rounds for all grades will be provided at a later date, pending further Government rulings and advice.

