Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Join The Māori Language Movement

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Hi Mama Productions

Te wiki o te reo Māori will kick off with the release of Kaupapa Kori, ten interactive dance videos produced by Hi Mama Productions with the help of Te Māngai Paho.

Hi Mama Productions along with Kehua Music have produced ten new waiata for Māori Language week that will encourage and support the normalisation of te reo Māori. Each waiata is accompanied by choreographed dance routines to further engage audiences, which can be found on Heihei and YouTube from Monday 14th September.

Kaupapa Kori, a first of its kind in te reo Māori, was designed initially with tamariki and the TikTok generation in mind but quickly found it’s contagious up tempo beats transcended age. A bold initiative that will give similar international reo Pākeha dance crazes a run for their money.

While there is an abundance of similar resources available in English, this resource is desperately needed in te reo Māori classrooms. Pati Wijohn, a Kaiako at Te Pūawaitanga o Ngā Pihi o te Purapura Pai says "This is an awesome kaupapa, as digital resources like this, that incorporate dance, are especially effective in the long term cognitive development of our tamariki.”

The ten waiata have been produced by Christchurch Musician and Ex Moorhouse member, Marley Sola, who also features on a few of the tracks along with up and coming vocalists, Mariah Mckernan, Tiana Haze, Evile Laloata and Jireh Komene. Sola hopes this project will encourage learning te reo through music like it did for him, "One of the best way's to learn Māori is to listen to Māori songs. I was encouraged to immerse myself in Te Reo Māori and connect with Māori and Pacific creatives. I hope that others can see new and creative ways to engage in the language".

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hi Mama Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 