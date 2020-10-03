Album Launch - How Humans Think - Julie Lamb Outfit

Mischief, stories, sentiment and groove. Not necessarily in that order.

Hey!? Are you busy? The Julie Lamb Outfit are releasing a new studio album on 10.10.2020 - and throwing a launch party to celebrate.

How do humans think?

The Julie Lamb Outfit examine just some of the ways in their new 8 track album - aptly titled How Humans Think. The Wellington launch party presents the album, new merchandise and of course... sparkly new stage clothes!

The video of the second single “Busy is the new Black “ is currently trending on YouTube and the first reviews in are five star.

“How Humans Think is the fifth album from the outfit and that ass-kicking brassy funk they're known for, and do so well, is still front and centre. Part of their charm is that every band member is heard and How Humans Think is a reflection of that, with a wonderful mix of thoughtful ballads and irrepressible dance tunes offering wry observations on life.” Claire Symonds, Freelance Journalist

The Julie Lamb Outfit is an 8 piece collaborative music family throwing down kick-arse funky pop originals. If you get between the stories and the grooves you’ll find yourself in a high energy, smile-a-minute space.

Having a large band means that collective experiences will out. Both album reviewers and live audiences talk about how fabulous it is to hear each instrument, how impressive that the band leaves space for each other, and how much fun we convey we're having... which is infectious for them too.

Well, when you enjoy being with people, respect what they do, and laugh with them a lot - it shows on a gig. That easy.

The album can be presaved or preordered at this woo woo magic link: https://ffm.to/howhumansthink

The Busy is the New Black video link is here: https://youtu.be/1KHHnVdbvuk

The gig is at Eva Beva 35 Dixon Street, 10th October, 2020. It starts at 8.20pm. Koha entry.

