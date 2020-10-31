Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SkyCity Sponsors Aotearoa Music Awards

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 6:03 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the New Zealand music industry, SkyCity has signed on as the official accommodation and hospitality partner of the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards (AMA).

“Now more than ever the New Zealand music community needs our support, and SkyCity is proud to support the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards in a year where the industry has been deeply affected by COVID-19 related cancellations and postponements,” says SkyCity Chief Operating Officer Michael Ahearne.

“Not only will this event entertain and excite Kiwis starved of live music, it will unite the New Zealand music industry and raise awareness and funds for MusicHelps - a charity dedicated to changing lives through music,” says Ahearne.

The partnership was announced tonight at a star-studded VIP launch of Flare – SkyCity Auckland’s stunning new bar and live music venue.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with SkyCity on this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards. As we continue to navigate through this very challenging year, SkyCity’s commitment to New Zealand Music is extremely welcome, as is the exciting addition of their wonderful new live music venue Flare in Tāmaki Makaurau for our artists and performers,” says Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan.

The night was kicked off with a breakthrough performance by 20-year-old Auckland singer/songwriter Denzel, and concluded with a powerful set by country soul singer songwriter Tami Neilson, who is both a finalist and performer at the AMA.

Tami Neilson at Flare

“Aligning with the music industry is a natural fit for SkyCity and we’re really excited about being a part of it – for our customers and for our business, further cementing our place as the number one entertainment destination in Auckland,” says Ahearne.

For a full list of upcoming live music at Flare go to www.skycityauckland.co.nz/whats-on.

