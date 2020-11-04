‘Light And Shadow’ Is The New Album From Looking For Alaska, Releasing On Friday, November 6th

This collection of dreamy folk/pop songs were produced and mixed by legendary producer Ben Edwards of The Sitting Room, surrounded by the stunning scenery and the ebbs & flow of Lyttelton harbour. The raw gems of these songs were polished and the result is a darker, moody album with breathtaking emotional maturity from the songwriter duo of Waikato based Amy Maynard and Aaron Gott (who just got engaged too!).

In the few years since their last album release, Looking for Alaska have released 2 singles, toured Aotearoa/NZ, Australia and Europe, gathering the experiences they needed to write fresh, new songs, resulting in 'Light and Shadow’. In comparison to their last self-titled album, which was upbeat and bouncy folk/pop, this album parallels that vibe, as lyrically it is heavier with themes about personal struggles and life lessons.

‘Light and Shadow’ is a perfect way to describe the ahua (feeling) of this album.

Following the last singles, which were love ballads, 'Home' and 'Fall Into You', other songs such as ‘All The Broken People’ explores the breakdown of family relationships, whereas ‘Whole Again’ and ‘Calling Out’ speak about the struggles of mental health. The album also features their first te reo Māori track, ‘Hine Ararau’, where Amy grapples with past generational trauma of her Māori lineage and how to resolve this mamāe (hurt) in the present.

"Loving, warm and authentic folk that at times makes you want to sing along and dance with an armful of friends – or sit down in solitude, reminisce and let the music fill you"

Sam Vegar, NZ Musician Magazine

‘Looking for Alaska’s last 2 singles 'Home' and 'Fall Into You' were featured on Fine Folk Music channel, clicking up over 35,000+ for 'Home' and 41,000+ views for ‘Fall Into You’ Both featured and have been playlisted on stations such as More Fm, Bfm, RDU, community radio, iwi stations and internationally. They're also getting love from Australia and through various folk channels too. LFA’s sophomore self-titled album was released in 2016 and it was nominated for best debut album at the NZ Taite music awards in 2017 and spent 12 weeks on the NZ album charts, peaking at number 9 on the NZ charts. The album has received over 100,000 streams on Spotify, and has seen LFA complete 2 headline tours of NZ, tour internationally in Europe and Australia, at home at the Auckland Folk Festival, Whare Flat Folk Festival, TSB Festival of Lights and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

The duo will start their new year, 2021, on tour in Aotearoa.

Dont miss them live as this is where they really glow!

For more, go to: www.lookingforalaska.co.nz

Come see them live, their tour dates are here.

