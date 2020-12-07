Summer Holiday Adventures With Disney’s Alice In Wonderland

Families Looking For Some Fantastical Entertainment These Holidays Can Find It At Riverlea Theatre With Special Performances Of Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Junior. On Stage From 19 - 23 January, The 32-strong Cast Are Reviving The Favourite And Whacky Characters In An Hour Of Song And Dance, Based On The Original Disney Movie. With A Mix Of Morning, Afternoon And Evening Shows, Tickets Are Priced From Just $15. Information And Bookings At Iticket.co.nz

In January, Riverlea Theatre transforms into the colourful and whacky world of Wonderland down the rabbit hole, to join Alice, one of literature’s most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures!

Featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animated motion picture, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale. The ever-curious Alice’s journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly stranger as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

The creative team is lead by experienced Director, Coryn Knapper, well-known to local theatre audiences, and supported by up-and-coming talents in the musical theatre community - musical director Jonathan Hawthorn, choreographer Emelia Jennings. Coryn said “We have loved working with such a talented cast and they have had a ball bringing the story of Alice to life. Audiences are bound to be drawn into Alice’s whacky adventures, with lots of songs, dances and action to keep all the family entertained.”

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr has deliberately been priced to appeal to families, with tickets starting at $15 and a range of session times available. Musikmakers are recommending that audiences book in advance, as previous January productions have sold out, causing disappointment for those who had not pre-booked. They also require details for contact tracing. Information and bookings are at iticket.co.nz.

