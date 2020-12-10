Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Libelle Group, NZ’s Innovative School Food Service Provider, Provides Food For Over 80,000 Hungry Students Daily.

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Libelle Group

As part of the Government’s Ka Ora Ka Ako | Health School Lunches programme, Libelle Group have been successfully appointed to 7 school regions with the potential to expand to further schools in Terms 1 and 2.

The regions are as follows:

  • Far North District
  • Whangarei & Kaipara District
  • Palmerston North City District
  • Ruapehu District
  • Horowhenua & Kapiti Coast District
  • Tararua District
  • Timaru District & Waimate District

This expansion will welcome 55 new schools to the Lunch By Libelle programme. It will allow Lunch By Libelle to feed an additional 10,414 learners nutritious school lunches each day. It will create around 100 new jobs at Libelle, within the school community, to support local jobs and COVID-19 economic recovery. This appointment is a testament to the hard work that the Lunch By Libelle team has achieved throughout the pilot programme as well as the wider Libelle Group whānau.

In 2021, Lunch By Libelle will be serving 15,570 learners nutritionally balanced and free school lunches every single day.

Libelle Group has been a creative driver in shaping modern school food and has been feeding school kids across the country for over 15 years.

Lead by CEO Johannes Tietze, a chef and innovator, who took on the challenge of offering healthy and nutritious lunches at New Zealand schools, Libelle now provides lunches to around 80,000 kids in schools from North to South. Johannes has a passionate belief in fuelling hungry learners for the success of our education system.

Johannes and Libelle Group are the benchmark for healthy school food within New Zealand. They understand the importance of a nutritious meal and that it is critical to student health and well-being. They will feed your thinking and invite you to sample their views and experience of sustainable, socially engaged business.

Libelle Group is excited to see the positive effect that this expansion will have on each of these communities and is honoured to be a part of their journey.

 

