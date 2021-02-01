Comedy Vs Poetry Face/off

COMEDY vs POETRY FACE/OFF

Presented by Creatif Kate and Dave Adams

Since the dawn of time, two creative powerhouses have competed for bragging rights: Stand-up comedians and Poets. Who is more in touch with the human experience? Who can transform a room? And ultimately...who is funnier!? We intend to find out; five nights, three poets and three comedians go head to head each night – the audience decides who is funnier! Two-thirds entertainment, one-third curiosity...let's get ready to Face/Off!

Kate and Dave have lined up some of the best and brightest Wellington talent for their first co-producing gig. “I’m super excited,” says Dave. “and I couldn’t be happier to work with Kate.” They’re going to be MCing together but have their sides. Dave is very much team Comedy and Kate is team Poet. “I’m loyal to my poets, I tell you,” says Kate. “I’ve been trying my hand at comedy this past year, but poetry is my first love.” Dave adds, “There’s a different line-up every night so you can come all week!!”

The comedians: Daddy bear Neil Thorton, award winner Li’i Alaimoana, multi-award nominated Shannon Basso Gaule, international sensation Sameena Zehra, plus Miranda Clement, Sowmya Hiremath, Nathan Bond, Carrie Buckmaster, Sarah Rose Courtenay, Susan Williams, Advait Kirtikar, Severin Gourley, Richard Lemmens and Gavin Hews.

The poets: 2018 NZ Slam champion Jordan Hamel, two-time Wellington slam champ Tarns Hood, 2019 Slam runner up Rose Northey, everyone’s favourite filthy auntie Belinda Davis, producer herself Kate Spencer, Fringe regular Alayne Dick, plus Amy Grace Laura, Emma Sidnam, Emilie Hope, Dani Yourukova, and Simon Sweetman.

Awards: Kate’s first solo show, Squirt, won an NZ Fringe Tour Ready 2019 award; also nominated for Best Organised Chaos.

Reviews: “Spencer commands the stage. She is unapologetically and hilariously smutty. Her style is fast, smart and slams the patriarchy.” http://www.artmurmurs.nz/theatre/squirt

“Her poems are odes to unconditional self-love and embracing desire. To not just accepting or even owning her female body, with all its secretions and urges, but to ‘going there’ with an unabashed relish, ratcheting up the shock factor.” https://thehook.nz/wolf-fully-sik-squirt/

Dates: Wednesday March 3rd to Sunday March 9th, 7pm

Venue: The Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St, Wellington

Tickets: $20/$15/$14

https://fringe.co.nz/show/comedy-poetry--face-off

