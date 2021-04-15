Best Bills In The Biz: NZ Comedy Trust Confirm New Names For Their Festival Line-up Shows

The countdown is on and the line-ups are looking stellar for the 2021 NZ Intl. Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo - kicking off with the Best Foods Comedy Gala on April 30 in Auckland and May 2 in Wellington! An incredible collection of names have been added to the bills of the brilliant line-up shows produced by the NZ Comedy Trust - the tireless charity making comedy tick behind the scenes. Big laughs from bitesize sets are on the menu for the Best Foods Comedy Gala, with some outstanding new comics joining the blockbuster bill! With their pop-bangers laden with killer punchlines, the musical comedy duo Two Hearts will be cranking up the energy in both Auckland and Wellington, joined by the witty and political James Nokise - the reigning Fred Award winner from 2019. Auckland gets treated to another James, as Frickin’ Dangerous Bro’s James Roque joins in the fun, along with the always impressive Eli Matthewson and brilliant up-and-comer Liv McKenzie. The capital also gets a curated line-up of new names, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Jonno Roberts stepping off Broadway and onto the Opera House stage, joined by our own vaudevillian heroine Penny Ashton. Hosted by the inimitable Justine Smith in both Auckland and Wellington, there’s still one more announcement of acts to come to complete the Comedy Festival’s awesome opening event, with previously announced Ben Hurley, Tofiga Fepulea'i, Rhys Darby, Urzila Carlson, Chris Parker, Angella Dravid, Nick Rado, Guy Montgomery, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, plus Laura Davis in Wellington and Ruby Esther in Auckland.