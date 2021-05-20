Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vodafone Warriors Fans Given The Chance To Train Like Their Heroes With Access To A Suite Of World-class Experts

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Best Foods

Auckland, May 2021 – Three Vodafone Warriors superfans are being offered a once in a lifetime opportunity to train like their heroes as part of Best Foods’ exclusive Locker Room rewards programme.

The ‘Train like a Warrior’ initiative will provide unrivalled access to the Vodafone Warriors’ world-class performance specialists to transform dedicated fans into athletes.

The five-month programme includes a training and nutrition plan, supported with gym memberships, fortnightly sessions with a personal trainer, a Vodafone Warriors training pack and the chance to train with former Vodafone Warriors player Adam Blair.

Vodafone Warriors GM commercial Glenn Critchley says: “We’re thrilled to see fans experience life like a Vodafone Warrior first-hand and give them insider access to our talented experts.

“Dedication will be key and changes won’t happen overnight, but we’re confident that this experience will give them the tools they need to reach their goals and continue growing beyond the programme. It’s going to be an awesome journey to watch.”

Entries are open from Sunday, May 16 until Sunday, May 30. The three successful entrants will win one-on-one time with the Vodafone Warriors’ strength and training team who help players reach peak athletic condition to dominate on the field. The expert team will design individualised programmes for the winners to build their performance supported by regular personal training sessions and check-ins.

“We’ll consult with each individual and develop a training programme based on their lifestyle and goals and provide them with something that if they commit to, will enable them to really tackle their fitness dreams,” says Vodafone Warriors head of performance Craig Twentyman.

To support the training programme, the winners will work with an expert nutritionist to implement a bespoke nutrition plan inspired by the Vodafone Warriors’ dietary regimens.

After building their skills over the course of five months they will have the chance to showcase their results and train with ex-Vodafone Warrior Adam Blair at Mount Smart Stadium.

“It’s great to be able to give back to Kiwi fans who are devoted to the team,” says Monica Reyes from Best Foods.

“This opportunity will give superfans a taste of what it’s like to train like a Vodafone Warrior and experience the journey that the team goes on.”

With years of dedicated training, sacrifices and structured nutrition, performing like an elite athlete requires a strong level of commitment and a team of highly qualified experts. The ‘Train like a Warrior’ programme is giving three Locker Room fans an introduction to the world of the Vodafone Warriors’ athletes and knowledge that they can take with them for years to come.

Fans can register to join Best Foods Locker Room for free at http://bestfoodslockerroom.co.nz/ and receive offers in their inbox where they can enter competitions, access rewards and redeem special discounts. The Locker Room programme is running from April 2021-September 2021.

@bestfoodsnz

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsLockerRoom

