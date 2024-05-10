Doc Edge Festival 2024 Goes Live

The DOC EDGE FESTIVAL 2024 is now live featuring a stunning and provocative line-up of 43 features, 23 shorts and 28 immersive projects. Full programme here docedge.nz

The 19th edition of this Academy Awards® qualifying international documentary festival finds its home in Ōtautahi Christchurch where the city will come alive with screenings, an Awards Ceremony, Immersive Exhibition, Schools Programme, Live Events, Industry Forum, Pitching Competition, Market and Networking Opportunities. At various venues from 19-30 June.

Partnering with ChristchurchNZ enabled Doc Edge to bring the festival to Christchurch for the first time, with support from the University of Canterbury and it’s Kōawa initiative.

Doc Edge then takes flight across Aotearoa playing Wellington’s The Roxy Cinema and Te Auaha Gallery (3 – 14 July), as well as in Auckland’s The Capitol Cinema and Auckland Central Library (3 – 14 July). Outside of these centres people can get involved with the Virtual Cinema experience, streaming from 15 – 31 July.

In 2024, Doc Edge is proud to confirm a record-breaking twelve world premiere feature films, and ten immersive world premiere projects, solidifying their premium position on the international film circuit. All other films in the 2024 programme are international, Asia-Pacific, Australasian or NZ premieres. New additions to the world premieres already announced are:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

SHARKO

Luke Graham | 2024 | 88 min | Australia | World Premiere

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success.

Mark’s story is told through the in-depth lens and skewed perspective of his film-maker son, with Luke revealing a shared personal history scarred by pain and loss.

SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION

Bruce Robert Foster | New Zealand | 2024 | 70 min | World Premiere

Celebrating the legacy of Barry Brickell (1935-2016) and the realisation of his extraordinary dream, Driving Creek Railway: a productive pottery with numerous kilns, a bush railway, a native bird and bush sanctuary and a lively creative hub drawing artists from around the globe.

THE OTHER SIDE

Sean Langan | UK | 2024 | 99min | World Festival Premiere

With extraordinary access to the Eastern frontlines, renowned journalist Sean Langan achieves an unprecedented 'on the ground' insight to the Russian side of the war with Ukraine.

RENEE GRACIE: FIREPROOF

Frances Elliott, Samantha Marlowe | Australia | 2024 | 88min | World Festival Premiere

At nineteen, Renee Gracie made history as Australia’s first female V8-Star, but sexism forced her out. Transitioning to OnlyFans, she soared financially. Now, she seeks a comeback, met with scepticism from V8s fearing promotion of her adult platform. This film delves into her journey, spotlighting gender bias in motorsport and the stigma against sex workers.

MAURI

Maurizio Benazzo, Zaya Benazzo | Italy, Bulgaria | 2024 | 70 min | World Premiere

Mauri unveils the profound ancestral wisdom woven into Māori healing traditions, illuminating a restorative path to mend the wounds inflicted by colonialism. The film is a testament to the radiant beauty and unbreakable resilience of Māori culture.

Other films on offer include:

TEACHES OF PEACHES

Philipp Fussenegger | 2024 | 101 min | Germany | New Zealand Premiere

Artist and musician Peaches is a feminist icon leaving an indelible mark on popular culture as proven

by this blend of archival gems, interviews and riveting tour footage from her 2022 Anniversary Tour.

RHINO MAN

John Jurko II, Matt Lindenberg, Daniel Roberts | USA | 2023 | 96 min | Asia Pacific Premiere

This is the true story of the courageous field rangers who risk their lives every day to protect South Africa's rhinos from being poached to extinction. Tragedy strikes when a ranger is assassinated at home by a poaching syndicate. Prince William and the international community cry out for justice.

RATHER BE ASHES THAN DUST

Alan Lau | 2023 | 114 min | China | Australasian Premiere

Although journalism is not listed as one of the most dangerous professions, journalists have been killed, kidnapped, imprisoned, attacked, and accused of spying while doing their job. Using the Hong Kong protest movement in 2019 as a backdrop, this film follows a Hong Kong video-journalist who recounts his experience during the protest movement that leads to his decision to leave Hong Kong.

STANDING ABOVE THE CLOUDS

Jalena Keane-Lee | 2024 | 83 min | USA | International Premiere

Mauna Kea stands sacred for Hawaii, now Hawaii stands for Mauna Kea

When the massive Thirty Meter Telescope is proposed to be built on Mauna Kea, an uprising of kia’i (protectors) in Hawaii and around the world dedicate their lives to protecting the sacred mountain from destruction.

With many more films that explore politics, pop culture, human rights, adventure, environmental challenges, human rights, and the arts, Doc Edge is a testament to the power of life unscripted.

Doc Edge is currently confirming a delegation of international filmmakers that will be in New Zealand and available for interviews. Watch this space for further announcements.

Tickets are now available to book for all sessions via the festival’s website. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by visiting docedge.nz and following Doc Edge on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

2024 KEY DATES & VENUES

Christchurch: 19 – 30 June, HOYTS, Lumiere Cinemas, Alice Cinemas,

Christchurch Art Gallery, Town Hall, Tūranga (Central Library), and other locations

Auckland: 3 – 14 July, The Capitol Cinema, Auckland Central Library

Wellington: 3 – 14 July, The Roxy Cinema, Te Auaha Gallery

Nationwide: 15 – 31 July, The Virtual Cinema

© Scoop Media

