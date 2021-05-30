Celebrity Contestants Revealed For Taskmaster NZ Season Two

Taskmaster Jeremy Wells and his loyal assistant Paul Williams return to their thrones and to TVNZ 2 with a multitude of tricksy tests and some woeful decision making as five new hyper-competitive comedians fight it out to be crowned Taskmaster Champion.

With season 2 scheduled to air this winter, TVNZ can now reveal the all-star line-up of contestants going head-to-head in the ultimate laugh-out-loud competition.

Using his powers of persuasion and his Taskmaster prowess, Jeremy has coerced his Radio Hauraki co-host and partner in crime, Matt Heath to test his wits and wisdom on the show.

Matt will be joined by powerhouse comedian Urzila Carlson, triple threat extraordinaire Laura Daniel, irreverent funnyman David Correos – both of whom were Fred Award finalists at the 2021 NZ International Comedy Festival – and 2020 Comedy Guild winner Guy Montgomery.

The comedians will once again battle it out to win the respect of the Taskmaster, each other’s actual belongings and the most hallowed prize in comedy – the gilded bonce of the Taskmaster himself. Who will topple series 1 victor Angella Dravid?

Taskmaster New Zealand is being produced by Kevin & Co with support from NZ On Air.

Want to get your Taskmaster fix now? Viewers can stream the UK series of Taskmaster on TVNZ OnDemand, with season 11 available now.

BAFTA winning and International Emmy nominated format, hosted by critically-acclaimed comic Greg Davies as The Taskmaster, was created by British comedian Alex Horne, who also stars as the Taskmaster’s Assistant, and originally produced by Avalon (Breeders, Starstruck, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe).

© Scoop Media

