Funding Needed To Publish Bobbie (Mary) Woodward's Final Book

No one knows Auckland’s wild west coast better than Mary (Bobbie) Woodward. She was Miss New Zealand in 1949 and she is still going strong at 93!

Bobbie has spent years researching and writing about the colourful lives of the very first Waitakere West Coasters, from Maori to early Pakeha settlers. Photographs that have never been seen in public before are included. Her final book is ready to go to print.

Please help get Waitakere’s West Coasters published by donating to the print and distribution costs. This book is a treasure. Let’s make it come alive!

A Give-a-Little page has been set up in the hope of getting some funding on behalf of Bobbie so she can get her book sold – at a reasonable price. All production is being done in Auckland, not overseas, and there will only be a limited print run.

If you’d like to help Bobbie by donating, please click here: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-us-tell-the-fascinating-stories-of-five and share with your networks.

