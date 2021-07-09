New Pick-a-path Theatre Show Set To Be KidsFest’s Highlight

Have you ever wanted to choose your own plot twist, follow interactive clues, or travel through the secret passages of a haunted house in search of mysterious treasure? Then this adventurous show is for you, no matter the age!

NO Productions Theatre presents a brand-new multimedia kids show, Ghost or No Ghost. Written and designed especially for the Christchurch Art Gallery, this fun and interactive story will delight all kids from 7 to 97.

Building upon the success of the company’s past Gothic tales, this story takes a light-hearted humorous twist, fully utilising the diverse talents of its creator and director, Franc Bol. She daringly combines live performance and filmed sequences, with the characters constantly jumping from screen to stage, and back again! The show features a mix of seasoned performers (David Allen, Nataliya Oryshchuk) and young emerging actors (Oliver Bol, Sean Millar), with a ghostly appearance by Michael Adams.

Performances will be held at the Philip Carter Family Auditorium on 22, 23, and 24 July, at 11 am and 1 pm. It is part of the KidsFest 2021 festival and is highly recommended as a holiday pastime for Canterbury families and young Christchurch visitors.

Proudly supported by Rātā Foundation, Pub Charity, and the Creative Communities (CCC) fund.

More information: www.noproductionstheatre.com

