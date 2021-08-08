Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Olympic Gold Medalist Live On Te Ao Toa - On Māori Television

Sunday, 8 August 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Bilingual sports show, TE AO TOA, crosses live to congratulate one of its own presenters - Olympic gold medalist Stacey Fluhler from the Black Ferns Sevens team - screening on Māori Television tonight (Sunday 8 August 2021) at 5.00 PM.

New Zealand claimed their first ever gold medal in Olympic Rugby Sevens with a 26-12 victory over France in the final of the women’s competition at Tokyo Stadium last weekend.

The 25-year-old from Rūātoki - currently in MIQ in Christchurch - has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the Kiwi women’s game and played an important role in the Olympic final, scoring in the final minute of the first half to give the Kiwis a 19-5 lead at the break.

In other live crosses on tonight’s hour-long edition of TE AO TOA:

  • Reporter Erena Mikaere catches up with the action at the ANZ Premiership grand final between the Northern Mystics and Mainland Tactix at Spark Arena today.
  • Olympic bronze medal boxer, David Nyika, joins us from Tokyo while Olympic boxing coach Cairo George is in the studio to talk about his role in Nyika’s success.

Featured in stories on tonight’s TE AO TOA:

  • New Zealand’s greatest Olympian ever, Lisa Carrington.
  • Aaron Smith - the first Māori to play 100 games for the All Blacks after last night’s Bledisloe Cup opener in Tāmaki Makaurau.
  • Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick whose younger sister, Theresa, won Olympic gold with the Black Ferns Sevens team.
  • All Black and Silver Fern representatives who share their favourite Olympic moments with viewers.

Also in the studio is Kaiwhare Kara France who will talk about his UFC fight later this year.

Catch all the news, views and interviews from the Māori sporting world on TE AO TOA - on Māori Television tonight at 5.00 PM.

