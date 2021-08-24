Maranga Mai Te Mauri Mīharo -Fun Learning For Tamariki

Mauri magic is back for tamariki across Aotearoa.

The latest MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 will launch tomorrow, Wednesday 25 August on Māori Television, to ensure Māori language learning can continue anywhere, any time for tamariki during and after a COVID lockdown.

Every episode is presented by Māori language teachers and exponents with support from expert educationalists. Tamariki are encouraged through play, art, song and imagination to continue learning whether they are in a classroom, at home or in isolation.

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA SERIES – KŌANGA 2021 educates, enthuses and entertains young children in Māori medium education including puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, bilingual and immersion education.

The distance learning initiative returns to Whakaata Māori in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Maramena Roderick, Tāhuhu Kaupapa, Māori Television, says a key factor has been fun and accessible learning.

“We’ve added MĀORI+ to ensure our future leaders and reo Māori speakers have the world at their fingertips, revitalising language as well as young minds.”

MAURI REO, MAURI ORA – KŌANGA 2021 screens on Te Reo channel every weekday from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM, www.maoritelevision.com and on the MĀORI+ app.

