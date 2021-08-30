Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANI PIKS – Lockdown Live On Māori Television Instagram

Monday, 30 August 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television launches an interactive celebrity chat show for lockdown – ANI PIKS – live streaming on Instagram every weekday at 12.30 PM from today (Monday 30 August 2021).

Anchored by Ani-Piki Tuari (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāi Tūhoe), the half-hour bilingual talkfest on @maoritelevision features an up-close-and-personal interview with a new guest each day.


This week’s featured personalities include Olympic gold medalist Stacey Fluhler (Monday 30 August 2021); Fijian-Māori comedian Joe ‘Joey’ Daymond (Tuesday 31 August 2021); LGBQTI advocate and social media influencer, Kris Fox (Wednesday 1 September 2021); and international hip hop dancer Lance Savali (Thursday 2 September 2021).

The online digital series allows viewers to interact in real time with the host and her featured celebrity by sending through their own questions.

Many of the special guests on ANI PIKS will share personal stories about their reo Māori journey but for those less fluent, Tuari has a kete of ‘kupu Māori’ or word games to help them interact in Māori in a fun and relaxed way.

A fluent reo Māori speaker, Tuari is a multi-faceted writer, performer, producer and educator who is currently presenting Māori Television’s lockdown lessons for tamariki every weekday morning on Te Reo channel - MAURI REO, MAURI ORA: Kōanga 2021.

Catch the live stream of ANI PIKS on Māori Television’s Instagram platform @maoritelevision every weekday at 12.30 PM.

