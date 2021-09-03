Tipene's Passion Is To Bring An Understanding Of Te Ao Maori To 'Re-indigenise' Māori Through The Power Of His Music

Māori Hip-Hop Artist’s passion is to bring an understanding of te ao Maori to 're-indigenise' Māori through the power of his music

Tipene, of Ngāti Kahungunu(tribe) descent one of Aotearoa’s leading Hip Hop Artist’s and Silver Scroll Finalist’s, today releases on all platforms, his powerful message on his album – ‘Heritage Trail Album’.

Tipene’s passion is to bring an understanding of te ao Maori (Māori worldview) in his quest to uplift, empower and 're-indigenise' Māori through the power of his music.

His album has a synergy of te ao Maori (the Maori world) and hip-hop culture. Providing an honest record of Tipene’s life right now. This body of work is a historic timeline of ancient māori voyaging the pacific. Discovering Aotearoa (New Zealand) captured in a modern-day soundscape of wind instruments, 808 bass drops, airy samples and bilingual lyricism that transports the listener into an ancient time zone.

‘Heritage Trail Album’.2021 is up for an Apra Silver Scroll Award, ‘Turangawaewae’ is on this Album. 4 Waiata Māori Music Awards, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop Album, the Best Song by a Māori Artist, Best Single, Sold 139 hard copies and hasn’t even been released on digital platforms yet.

Tipene says “I wrote this album for a hundred years down the track, after I’m long gone. When my photo is hanging in the marae (meeting house) and my mokopuna (grandchildren) points to it and asks ‘who's that?’, ‘what was he like?’, they can press play on this album. This music is about legacy.”

NZ Charts

Turangawaewae #12 https://nztop40.co.nz/chart/hotnzsingles?chart=5026

© Scoop Media

