Vegan Expo returning to Christchurch in November



Come to Christchurch for a weekend getaway and fill up on fabulous vegan food and products when the Christchurch Vegan Expo returns this November!

The Expo is back on Sunday, November 7 with dozens of stalls offering wonderful vegan, eco-friendly and cruelty-free food and products, plus inspiring films, speakers, and cooking demonstrations at Haere-roa, the UCSA's beautiful river-side venue at the University of Canterbury.

Our last expo was a scrumptious plant-based food and lifestyle extravaganza (despite the rain!) and this year's Expo promises no less.

Originally launched in 2007 as the Vegetarian Expo, this inspiring annual food and lifestyle event has continued to demonstrate growth and popularity for 14 years now.

Attendance has continued to increase every year, attracting a diverse cross-section of the community. The thousands who attend include those who are curious to learn more about cruelty-free alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, as well as vegetarians, vegans and allergy sufferers.

WHEN: Sunday, November 7, 2020

WHERE: Haere-roa, University of Canterbury, Christchurch

NOTE: The Expo will only happen during Covid-19 alert level 1. If the event has to be cancelled, refunds will be issued to anyone who has purchased tickets.

Tickets $5 online now. $6 on the door. Under 13s free.

All welcome.

Website: veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch

Facebook: facebook.com/veganexpochristchurch/

Instagram: instagram.com/veganexpochristchurch

Email: promotions@veganchristchurch.org.nz

© Scoop Media

