Golden Oldies Global Sports Festivals Announce Dates And Destinations For 2022

Today, recreational sports players around the globe received the news they have been waiting for, with the unveiling of the 2022 Golden Oldies sports festivals.

Golden Oldies owner Bruce Mactaggart announced the 2022 Netball and Cricket (combined) and Hockey festivals will be held in Australia. Specifically, Golden Oldies Hockey is set for Melbourne 9th-16th October 2022, with Golden Oldies Netball and Cricket to take place in Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast 16th-23rd October.



This eagerly awaited Golden Oldies announcement follows Mactaggart’s purchase of the iconic global sports franchise earlier in the year.

Australian born and now based in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, Bruce Mactaggart had long been a fan of the Golden Oldies phenomenon and said he was excited to confirm the 2022 festival details.

“New Zealand and Australia have always been at the very heart of the Golden Oldies movement and it’s an absolute honour to bring the festivals back Down Under. Exciting locations are an integral part of the Golden Oldies festival experience, and we just know people will have a great time in Melbourne and on the Sunshine Coast”

Mactaggart went on to highlight that the Golden Oldies Hockey and combined Netball and Cricket Festivals would be delivered with strict health and safety guidelines to ensure Covid 19 risks are mitigated. “As the world begins to open, with global vaccination numbers increasing daily, we know the landscape will be very different in 12 months’ time. We will be well prepared to deliver a safe environment which will allow recreational hockey players and supporters the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful festival”.

The Golden Oldies Netball and Cricket Festivals are supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and feature on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

Sunshine Coast Economy Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said the Council welcomed the opportunity to sponsor and host this six-day sports festival in Maroochydore. “Our region has a strong reputation of hosting sporting events, and welcomes the Golden Oldies to train, play and stay on the Sunshine Coast. With players and their families looking to experience all our region has to offer in between matches, it’s a fantastic opportunity for local businesses and tourism operators to welcome them” said Cr Jason O’Pray

Today’s announcement included details of team incentives and travel packages with full details available at www.goldenoldiessports.com . Hockey Registrations will be AUD$150 per team, with twin/dbl travel packages starting from $2250pp. Cricket & Netball Registrations are AUD$150 per team with twin/dbl travel packages starting from AUD$2050pp.



Excited fans and supporters can keep up to date with all Golden Oldies news by following @GoldenOldiesSports on Facebook or registering at www.goldensoldiessports.com/register

Golden Oldies is a series of global sports festivals for recreational and social players aged 35+. Spanning more than 40 years, Golden Oldies have attracted over 150 000 participants to 80 festivals.

What sets Golden Oldies apart from other sports events is its renowned social scene and party atmosphere that brings people of all walks of life together to play sport, travel and make lasting memories and friendships during each seven-day tournament. Previous Golden Oldies festivals have been held in Australasia, the UK, USA, Europe, Japan, South Africa, and Argentina.

