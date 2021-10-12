Artweek Auckland All Go: Full Programme Released



The full 2021 Artweek Auckland programme is now live, brimming with hundreds of exhibitions to explore throughout Tāmaki Makaurau to enliven the senses and showcase our city’s unique creative spirit. Running 5 – 14 November there’s truly something for everyone this year as Artweek continue to embrace their kaupapa of ‘Art For All’.

Art carries on no matter what, and as artists continue to create and help us all to make sense of the world as it changes, it’s more important than ever to support our local arts scene so that it can continue to thrive. Adhering to government guidelines, during Artweek galleries and studio spaces will be able to open as restrictions allow, giving Aucklanders the much needed opportunity to engage with art safely. If Auckland remains under strict restrictions during the festival, a digital offering will complement self guided tours and public art works across the region. These will be able to be discovered through the new Artweek Every Week app.

Check out just a few of the offerings throughout the 12 precincts in the 2021 programme:

There’s a plethora of art to delight in right in the middle of town, with Heart of the City bringing back the annual Changing Lanes installing temporary artworks to transform the city during the festival, and the much loved free guided City Art Walks return to explore diverse forms of art and creative expression in the city’s streets, squares, and laneways. Artists are also imagining different versions of Tāmaki Makaurau, with Blob Collective asking the question, what would Auckland look like in the year 2080?, while Da Vinci Talk brings together works from Chinese university students to intertwine fresh perspectives from both contemporary Chinese and New Zealand society at Aotea Centre. At AUT’s city campus, The World of Light features the work of seventeen artists from around the globe working in the realm of digital moving-image, all displayed with accompanying audio on the large-scale video wall.

Traverse the streets of Ponsonby with delightful new offerings for this year’s festival. Studio One Toi Tū hosts work from talented artists including Lucie Blaze, Felix Pryor, and Louise Keen. At Objectspace, Toro Whakaara: Responses to our built environment presents new work by ten practitioners spanning the fields of architecture, design, craft and art to look at our experiences of the built environment.

Get to know Karangahape Road as Daily Daily, Bar Céleste and Apéro become true ‘must-see’ destinations with the As we are series from Aaron Burgess, that examines the delicacy and tranquillity as a flower progresses through its lifecycle. The galleries of this wonderful road also come to life, with new paintings and collages by Gavin Hurley with Paintings of Paintings at Melanie Roger Gallery, and a group show at Tautai Pacific Arts Trust from Tautai’s Fale-ship home residency programme in Oh My Ocean, curated by Nigel Borell.

Take in Grey Lynn as Fox Jensen McCrory presents the first solo presentation in New Zealand of Bill Culbert’s work since his passing in 2019, one of our country’s most significant conceptual artists. New exhibitions come to the suburb’s galleries for Artweek, with the inspiring New Works by sculptor Anton Forde at Whitespace Contemporary, and multi-disciplinary artist Monique Lacey’s The Truth of the Matter at Scott Lawrie Gallery.

Delve into Newmarket as Railway Street Gallery brings together a group of talented printmakers in their latest exhibition, Towards Strangeness. Passage, a new body of distinctive sculptures from Ray Haydon, known as a master of materials, and Brendan McGorry’s exhibition Finished Unfinished, a series of conspicuously and deliberately unfinished work, are both on show at Sanderson Contemporary.

Visit Parnell and head to ARTIS Gallery for the latest exhibition An Uncanny Catharsis of Unrequited Bones from Andy Leleisi'uao, one of most significant Samoan artists in Aotearoa. Take a special painting or sketching workshop at the magnificent Holy Trinity Cathedral, hosted by Art Club and Parnell Business Association, The Cathedral Series: Exploring Light, Sound and Sight. Or head to John Kinder House Art Gallery for multimedia artist Julie Green’s latest exhibition Upon Reflection II, a reflection of her time as an artist in residence in Serbia last year.

Head Uptown for many visual feasts, including the colourful works of Evan Woodruffe in collaboration with PAULNACHE in Trip Hazard. The astounding mother and daughter duo Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows & Tui Emma Gillies bring their latest tapa works to Masterworks Gallery with Nima mea’a. Jack Trolove returns to Whitespace Contemporary with his latest exhibition of large scale works, Keening, a celebration of paints mysterious ability to carry feeling.

In Mt Eden, Redneq Gallery presents work by local artist Robin Scott, and Christchurch-based artists Don Service and Dr Suits delight with their creations at Art Bureau Gallery with the exhibition Shadows & Reflections.

Over the bridge, explore North as Depot Artspace plays host to two exhibitions. Local artist Linda Gair examines the growing pains of urban development with her exhibition Conflict of Interest, while Paintings from Denis Bourke brings a collection of real and imagined landscapes and vistas to the gallery. At Northart, Ruth Cleland zooms in on the unnoticed details of supermarket floors in her exhibition Terrazzo.

Go South to Papakura Art Gallery where artists from across the globe collaborate with artists from right here in Aotearoa in the exhibition Tiakina | Take Care. Head over to The Pah Homestead for the Māpura Studios Annual Exhibition, an exploration of humour in art with Fumbles for Rhymes, as well as a workshop for the whole family and plenty of music.

Take a trip East to TGTB Gallery where artists from the annual Bradley Lane project present small-scale works in contrast to their large-scale outdoor street art works. Visit the Fo Guang Yuan Art Gallery at the tranquil Fo Guang Shan Buddhist Temple for their annual Art Salon, with over 90 works from local artists sharing their creativity and talent. At Te Tuhi, artists Chantel Matthews & Jacob Hamilton present PONO: The potential of making something that leads to nothing, exploring what it means to ‘give and take’ through acts of manaakitanga at a time where there is much economic scarcity and great change.

Out West take in all the unique art on offer. In Titirangi’s Lopdell Precinct, encounter the prolific works of one of New Zealand’s most outstanding photographers in the exhibition Marti Friedlander: Portraits of the Artists at Te Uru and head to the final night of Going West Live where historians, poets, creative non-fictionalists, novelists and photographers unpack their work through oratory, kōrero and performance. Forum 2 returns to Avondale, a celebration of graffiti writing as an evolving and thriving artform, and at Corban Estate Arts Centre Cindy Haung explores the little known stories of Chinese and Māori relationships in Aotearoa’s history in A Footnote on New Zealand History.

Throughout the city Artweek and Ooh Media have also teamed up for a community art project with over 20 primary schools across Auckland, giving students the opportunity to be part of Artweek and create a piece of art that celebrates what sustainability means to them. Four students will be chosen to have their art displayed on bus shelters for their whole community to enjoy.

