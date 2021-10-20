Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Erebus Memorial Will Not Harm Pōhutukawa - But Further Delays Prolong Hurt For Victims’ Families

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

The magnificent pōhutukawa tree near the National Erebus Memorial site is outside the construction zone and will not be harmed, says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive, Bernadette Cavanagh.

"I am troubled and saddened by claims that construction of the National Erebus Memorial at Dove-Myer Robinson Park will harm the pōhutukawa tree in any way. This incorrect information threatens to cause further unnecessary and harmful delays to this project.

"I invite anyone concerned about the pōhutukawa, to read the Arboricultural Assessment report by an independent arborist and reviewed by a range of similarly qualified experts. They have all concluded the memorial poses no risk to the tree.

"Everyone agrees this pōhutukawa is a magnificent tree and great care has been taken to ensure its health and longevity will be unaffected by the memorial.

"The significance of the tree is recognised in the memorial plans. The tree will be outside the memorial construction area and will remain untouched during construction. All works carried out anywhere near the pōhutukawa will be done by hand and under the supervision of a qualified arborist.

"After listening to concerns about how the pōhutukawa might be affected by building the memorial we have decided to take the extra step of reducing the length of the white 'ice wall' by about one metre, to completely avoid the protected root zone of the pōhutukawa.

"So, let me say again the tree will not be harmed.

"In terms of tikanga, we have been guided by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, whose rohe the tree lies within, and they have said many times that the hapū is confident the tree will remain safe.

"While the project has been delayed in recent months, to allow time for concerns to be aired and addressed, we have continued to keep in touch with Erebus whānau, many of whom are dismayed and frustrated by what has been happening. We draw strength from their resilience and support during this long process and thank them for their patience.

"A significant amount of consultation with the local community and stakeholders has occurred during the past several years. It’s time for the memorial to proceed.

"In late 2017, Government made a commitment to the families of those who lost their lives in the Erebus tragedy that they would finally have a national memorial - where they can commemorate their loved ones, and where all New Zealanders can understand and acknowledge this significant moment in our nation’s history.

"Construction of the National Erebus Memorial will not harm the cherished pōhutukawa tree, but further delays will cause prolonged and unnecessary harm to the Erebus whānau who have already waited so long. We cannot let that happen," says Bernadette Cavanagh.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is committed to providing factual, open and transparent information on this project.

Keep up to date on project updates on our website: www.mch.govt.nz/erebus-memorial

See how the memorial will appear in the park: https://mch.govt.nz/erebus-memorial/design

Read about how the pōhutukawa has been carefully considered in the memorial's design: https://mch.govt.nz/erebus-memorial/site

Listen to the interview with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair clarifying the hapū's position on the notable pōhutukawa: https://waateanews.com/2021/10/13/erebus-memorial-pohutukawa-safe-says-orakei/

Our team is always happy to answer any questions, email us on: erebus@mch.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry for Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 