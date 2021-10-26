South Island Champion Ollie Workman Is The Toast Of Kartsport Nelson Club

Class winners at the Liquidaction 2021 KartSport NZ South Island Sprint Championship meeting at Nelson over Labour Weekend were Ollie Workman (#9 Rotax Max Junior). Photo credit: Chris White, www.shuttersport.co.nz

Thirteen-year-old Ollie Workman is the toast of his home Club, KartSport Nelson, after a dominant performance in the biggest class, 125cc Rotax Max Junior, at the Liquidaction 2021 South Island Sprint Championships contested over Labour Weekend at the club’s The Hits RWCA Raceway.

Six Championship and two support classes were contested in fine weather on the tight 635m circuit.

Workman qualified fastest, won both heats and the Pre Final, started the Final on pole and steadily moved away from his 18 pursuers to win the 29-lap race by 2.313 seconds from Canterbury’s Blake Knowles and Hawkes Bay’s Tom Bewley. Tokoroa’s Jay Urwin held second place early in the Final but slipped back to finish 6th.

In the other Junior age group class, Vortex ROK DVSJ, Hawkes Bay’s Tom Bewley overcame fastest qualifier and early leader Jay Urwin on lap 12 and went on to finish with a 1.194 second margin to Urwin. Canterbury’s Dylan Jessop was third.

There was plenty of action in the 125cc Rotax Max Light class. Fastest qualifier William Exton (Marlborough) and the eventual class title winner was third over the finish line in the final behind Manawatu’s Jackson Rooney and Canterbury’s Jacob Douglas. Douglas had led until the last lap before Rooney passed him. However, Rooney incurred three separate time penalties which relegated him back to 12th overall. Douglas also received a penalty which relegated him to second behind Exton. Canterbury’s William Neale was third, a further seven seconds behind.

In Vortex Mini ROK Marlborough’s Charlie Botham took the challenge to current National Champion Zach Tucker (Canterbury). Tucker was fastest qualifier by 0.023 second from Botham. In the final Botham pushed Tucker hard all the way to finish hard on Tucker’s rear bumper, just 0.182 seconds behind after 24 laps. Canterbury’s Levi McMillan was 3 seconds further back in 3rd.

Could anyone challenge current National Cadet ROK champion Henry Fisher? The answer was no, with Fisher qualifying 0.223 seconds ahead of Nixon Cripps (Southland) and going on to win all the Cadet ROK races, including the final by 3.532 seconds from Cripps with Dunedin’s Jack McGrath third.

There were some good battles in 125cc Rotax Max Heavy. Youngster Jaxon Harvey (Dunedin) qualified fastest and endured a lead swapping final before the experienced Thomas Emmerson (Canterbury) prevailed by just 0.614 second. Nelson’s Kevin Barker moved forward from 5th at the start to claim the last podium position.

Class Masters age group (40-59 years) winner was Arron Black (Dunedin) in 5th overall. Legends age group (60+ years) winner was Neil Shearer (Dunedin) in 15th overall.

Two support classes were also contested at the event. The Briggs LO206 Light class was won by Nelson’s Tony Dyer from Glyn Mears (Marlborough) with Rob Frans (Nelson) third. Briggs LO206 Heavy was won by Nelson’s Kevin Barker, followed by Daniel Bell (Nelson) and Marlborough’s Chris Harris in third.

© Scoop Media

