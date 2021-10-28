Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maritime Museum’s “Little Tall Ship” Breezes Into Its 40’s

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Maritime Museum

As with any lockdown birthday, the brigantine Breeze is enjoying a quiet celebration as it turns 40 this month, nestled into a berth beside the New Zealand Maritime Museum. Plans for a public event to mark the occasion were quashed by the current lockdown – but the “little tall ship” has plenty of adventure in store.

Breeze has been inaccessible to the public for the past five years due to on-going works, but museum Director, Vincent Lipanovich, says this is likely to change come January.

“We’re hopeful that, lockdown levels permitting, we’ll be able to offer regular public sailings on Breeze from January 2022,” he says.

“This presents such a unique experience for maritime enthusiasts and novice sailors alike – passengers will be invited to roll their sleeves up and experience the thrill of sailing a traditional vessel, perhaps even climbing the rigging, as they take in the sights of the Waitematā Harbour.”

Built by the late Ralph Sewell and his family, Breeze was launched in Coromandel, in October 1981. The Sewells had an agenda: to construct and sail a nineteenth-century coastal trader in order to teach old-school skills. Ralph also wanted to promote fraternity.

“[Breeze] will enable enthusiasts to further their association with the sea and benefit from the company of kindred spirits,” he wrote.

To step aboard Breeze is to time-travel. The ship’s 11 sails are still hoisted by purchases and pulley hauley, with no sheet winches and hydraulic tensioners to be seen. The anchor is weighed with a hand windlass.

Breeze came into the museum’s fleet in 1989, four years after it had sailed from Tāmaki Makaurau to Mā‘ohi Nui (French Polynesia) to protest France’s nuclear testing programme. In 1991, it took out the Russell Boating Club’s annual Tall Ships race. It’s a regular at the Mahurangi and Auckland Anniversary Day regattas, and this year it did a celebrity turn escorting the mullet fleet as the boats took part in the 100th Lipton Cup. Ralph Sewell would have approved; he built mullet boats as well as square-riggers.

The 25 museum volunteers who take turns to crew Breeze are a knowing bunch. ‘She doesn’t point straight into the wind like a yacht,’ says master Bob Hawkins. ‘You can’t push her – she won’t go fast into the wind.’ The ship’s idiosyncracies require collegiality, he says.

“To keep Breeze going, everybody has to act together.”

Public sailings on Breeze will be available from January 2022, lockdown levels permitting. Please visit the Breeze page on the Maritime Museum website for up-to-date information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Maritime Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 