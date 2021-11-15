Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Electric Kiwi Encourages Kiwis To Get Jamming In Hunt For Newest And Grooviest Band

Monday, 15 November 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Electric Kiwi

Electric Kiwi is on the search for Aotearoa’s most electric up-and-coming musical talent to give them a shot at a successful music career with a spot in the Nest Fest 2022 lineup and over $20K of support from recording to management.

Hopeful musicians and bands are to submit videos of themselves playing their tastiest original tunes to the competition thread on Electric Kiwi’s Facebook page. Entrants are encouraged to get the support of friends and family as “likes” on the post will be considered in the judging. Entries close Tuesday 30 November, before a panel of music experts go live on Facebook to judge submissions on Friday 3 December.

Electric Kiwi CEO Luke Blincoe says Aotearoa is buzzing with talent but it’s no small feat to become a successful musician.

“Even those boosted brands that are clearly worthy still struggle to find the funding or support to get to the next step.

“Our fans may know the Electric Kiwi team are keen musicians but while our ‘Benefits Song’ had Kiwis humming along, it’s nothing on the talent who’ve already shared their tunes with us in the entries!”

As well as performing at boutique music festival Nest Fest 2022, the winners will work with 95bFM engineers Rick and Big Hungry to record, produce and master their tracks. The recordings will then be pressed to vinyl by the team at Holiday Records.

The option for band management from Birdsnest Entertainment is also up for grabs.

Rick and Big Hungry say they are looking for a musician or band who brings something new to the table in original tunes.

“We’re excited to hear what Aotearoa is made of and to nurture up-and-comers to get their music as good as it can get.”

Kiwis will get the chance to hear the winners perform at Nest Fest in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday 15 January 2022.

