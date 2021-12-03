Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Deconstructing!

Friday, 3 December 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: MOTAT

What’s inside a PlayStation? What about a Gameboy? How do they work?

They are on every Christmas list, and now this December visitors to MOTAT’s latest exhibition will receive an all-new perspective on New Zealand’s favourite gaming consoles.

Opening on Saturday 4 December, TūhuratiaExplodedshowcases theinnovative photographicartworkof up-and-coming Auckland artist Richard Parry. Visitors will experience a seriesof brightly-coloured ’exploded view’ images of much-loved handheld games and consolesfrom the early 1980s until now.

Remember Sonic the Hedgehog? Street Fighter? The Legend of Zelda? Show the kids what technology used to look like before TVs were flat and the epitome of cool was your brand new Nintendo 64.

Artist Richard Parry began pulling things apart to see what was inside, “honestly I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to put them back together again, I was just fascinated to see how everything worked.”

“I started photographing my process when I realised how intricate these machines were. The technology, how things worked, really captured my imagination and I wanted to share that.”

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore the intricates for themselves as they pull apart and explode two of Richard Parry's artworks using fun gestural interactives.

Teina Herzer, MOTAT’s Digital Engagement Manager says, “playful experiences with technology enable our visitors to interact with our collection and exhibitions in ways that are fun, unscripted, and engaging."

Younger children, and those who prefer hands-on-play won’t be missing out, with touchable props and bright stackable puzzles, based on the shapes of gaming consoles and controllers. The hands-on fun continues in the Museum's special pop-up offer, Explodome, open on weekends, where pulling things apartandputting them back together is encouraged.

The opening of both TūhuratiaExploded and the Explodome coincides with Auckland’s shift to red in the Traffic Light Covid-19 Protection Framework. The MOTAT team is excited to welcome visitors back onsite with more activities such as the heritage trams returning to the tracks.

Entrance to the exhibition is included in general admission MOTAT ticketing, plan your visit here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 