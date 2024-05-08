Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Means Export Exemption More Urgent Than Ever

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Products

The industry body for the natural health products sector, Natural Health Products NZ, says the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act means urgent Ministerial action is needed to exempt the sector from New Zealand’s outdated export restrictions.

"While the TPA made some important improvements, it was overly bureaucratic and costly to comply with," said Samantha Gray from Natural Health Products NZ.

"However, we are concerned that a full repeal and replacement means this problem will drag on for years. New Zealand exporters cannot wait that long.

"The need for action is urgent. New Zealand’s own outdated regulations mean our exporters are at a competitive disadvantage internationally and are essentially blocked from exporting to some markets.

"With the right suite of regulations in place our members estimate exports could roughly double. The industry currently exports more than $650 million of therapeutic products every year and employs thousands of New Zealanders.

"We look forward to working with the Minister on the TPA’s replacement but in advance of this our sector needs an export exemption that will allow New Zealand exporters to sell our products to the world on an equal footing with our competitors. "It’s important the Minister acts with urgency to provide this export exemption."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Natural Health Products on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 