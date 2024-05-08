Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Means Export Exemption More Urgent Than Ever

The industry body for the natural health products sector, Natural Health Products NZ, says the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act means urgent Ministerial action is needed to exempt the sector from New Zealand’s outdated export restrictions.

"While the TPA made some important improvements, it was overly bureaucratic and costly to comply with," said Samantha Gray from Natural Health Products NZ.

"However, we are concerned that a full repeal and replacement means this problem will drag on for years. New Zealand exporters cannot wait that long.

"The need for action is urgent. New Zealand’s own outdated regulations mean our exporters are at a competitive disadvantage internationally and are essentially blocked from exporting to some markets.

"With the right suite of regulations in place our members estimate exports could roughly double. The industry currently exports more than $650 million of therapeutic products every year and employs thousands of New Zealanders.

"We look forward to working with the Minister on the TPA’s replacement but in advance of this our sector needs an export exemption that will allow New Zealand exporters to sell our products to the world on an equal footing with our competitors. "It’s important the Minister acts with urgency to provide this export exemption."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

