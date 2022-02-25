Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2022 Whitehaven Graperide

Friday, 25 February 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Go Marlborough Ltd

Disappointment today as the long-running Whitehaven Graperide cycling event announced the cancellation of the 2022 edition of the event. Making the announcement today event director Duncan Mackenzie said “after much consideration of all alternative options we are incredibly disappointed to announce the cancellation of our 2022 event. Unfortunately, under the COVID-19 red setting we are unable to deliver an event that would keep our competitors and volunteers safe, while complying with Government guidelines”.

“Instead, we will move forward with our sponsors and partners to create an amazing Whitehaven GrapeRide 2023 on Saturday 22 April 2023”.

Mackenzie noted that the event has survived to this point through the ongoing support of sponsors, key personnel and board members. He acknowledged the support of Marlborough District Council after the cancellation of the 2020 event and that of the Domestic Events Fund to enable the 2021 event to proceed. “Ideally we’d like to see an extension of the Domestic Events Fund to address the extended duration of Covid related inaction in the event industry. Regional events are important for the mental and physical as well as financial wellbeing of our communities”.

